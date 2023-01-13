Read full article on original website
Portland State expert says Gov. Tina Kotek’s housing plan is a good first step, but she’ll need
New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wasted little time in calling attention to the state’s housing and homelessness crises. On her first full day in office last week, she signed three executive orders aimed at ramping up the production of new housing in Oregon and creating new policies to get people off the streets.
Chronicle
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Ends Term With Flurry of Commutations, Pardons; Calls Clemency a Chance ‘to Save Lives’
In her final hours on the job, Gov. Kate Brown released a list of the latest men and women to receive clemency on her watch, including 10 people who had been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Brown made clemency a centerpiece of her 8-year administration,...
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
As a Central Oregon county struggles with extreme drought conditions, officials declare an emergency
While much of Oregon has received rain the past few weeks, certain parts of the state are still struggling with worsening drought conditions. The Crook County Court declared a drought emergency in a Thursday meeting, asking Gov. Tina Kotek to declare her own emergency and make disaster relief funds available.
Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns
A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving...
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
Oregon temporarily waives fee for social worker exam
Oregon needs more social workers, so the state agency that regulates them is temporarily suspending its fee to take the social work licensing exam. It’s part of a legislatively-funded effort to boost the number of behavioral health workers in the state. Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Tim Heider said the...
Weekday Wrap: A fight over flags in Coos Bay and encouraging news for whales, Fender’s butterfly
Fender’s blue butterfly moves off endangered species list. The Fender’s blue butterfly is moving off the endangered species list based on the recovery of its population. The Fender’s blue has a 1-inch wingspan and is only found in the Willamette Valley. In 2000, fewer than 4,000 of the butterflies were known to live in the wild. Although its numbers have fluctuated over the years, a 2016 survey found populations had grown to 29,000. The butterfly now inhabits twice the acreage it did when it was listed as endangered, and the number of occupied sites has quadrupled. The butterflies can be found from mid-April through June in Benton, Lane, Linn, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. (Tracy Loew/Salem Statesman Journal)
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
NOAA will consider listing Oregon and California Chinook salmon as endangered
The National Marine Fisheries Service, or NOAA Fisheries, is considering a request from several environmental groups seeking to list two types of Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. One population lives along the Oregon Coast and the other further south along the Oregon-California border. Three...
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington
Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is changing her tone and trying to remake her image. Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.
Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century
Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March
Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
California Farm Bureau Says Rule Banning Older Trucks is a Challenge for Agriculture
Trucks pass farm fields in the Salinas Valley. A new California Air Resources Board rule, which went into effect on Jan. 1, prohibits large trucks and buses made before 2010 from operating in the state. January 15, 2023 - By Caleb Hampton - As of Jan. 1, under a newly...
