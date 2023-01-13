ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

klcc.org

Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns

A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving...
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
klcc.org

Oregon temporarily waives fee for social worker exam

Oregon needs more social workers, so the state agency that regulates them is temporarily suspending its fee to take the social work licensing exam. It’s part of a legislatively-funded effort to boost the number of behavioral health workers in the state. Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Tim Heider said the...
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: A fight over flags in Coos Bay and encouraging news for whales, Fender’s butterfly

Fender’s blue butterfly moves off endangered species list. The Fender’s blue butterfly is moving off the endangered species list based on the recovery of its population. The Fender’s blue has a 1-inch wingspan and is only found in the Willamette Valley. In 2000, fewer than 4,000 of the butterflies were known to live in the wild. Although its numbers have fluctuated over the years, a 2016 survey found populations had grown to 29,000. The butterfly now inhabits twice the acreage it did when it was listed as endangered, and the number of occupied sites has quadrupled. The butterflies can be found from mid-April through June in Benton, Lane, Linn, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. (Tracy Loew/Salem Statesman Journal)
klcc.org

NOAA will consider listing Oregon and California Chinook salmon as endangered

The National Marine Fisheries Service, or NOAA Fisheries, is considering a request from several environmental groups seeking to list two types of Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. One population lives along the Oregon Coast and the other further south along the Oregon-California border. Three...
klcc.org

Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington

Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is changing her tone and trying to remake her image. Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.
focushillsboro.com

Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century

Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
ijpr.org

Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March

Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.
