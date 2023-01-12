ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 on Monday for their third straight win. The Hawks (22-22), coming off back-to-back road wins against Indiana and Toronto, matched...
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who...
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways.
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Trade reunites Jasmine Thomas with Sparks coach Curt Miller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks acquired former All-Star Jasmine Thomas and the 10th overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft from Connecticut on Monday in exchange for center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith. The deal is contingent upon physical...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy