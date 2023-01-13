ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Romance Rumors About Her and Chase Stokes

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini & Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors. Kelsea Ballerini is living her life like she means it. The country singer seemingly addressed romance rumors between her and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes on TikTok, reacting to a screenshot that speculated what was happening in her dating life.
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
E! News

Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele

Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
E! News

Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

Watch: Channing Tatum Was "AFRAID" of Being a Single Dad. Channing Tatum is taking a step up back and reflecting on his former relationship with Jenna Dewan. "We fought for it for a really long time," the Magic Mike star, 42, told Vanity Fair for its February cover story, "even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
E! News

Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday. On Jan. 14, Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that her son Saint West, 7, "lost his 1st tooth!" She shared a note he wrote, in which he asked if he could "please have Robux" instead of money, referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox.
E! News

Jeremy Renner Reveals He’s Home From the Hospital After Scary Accident

Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner has a marvelous update on his recovery. The Avengers actor, who was hospitalized for injuries from a snowplow on New Year's Day, revealed that he's been discharged, noting in a Jan. 16 tweet that he watched the season two premiere of his show Mayor of Kingstown "with my family at home."
E! News

Machine Gun Kelly Claps Back at Critics of His Style

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Shares RARE Family Photo With His Mom & Daughter. Machine Gun Kelly wants fans to know that when it comes his style—he's always at his best. The "Bloody Valentine" musician—who recently wore a silver jacquard Dolce & Gabbana suit, complete with bejeweled full finger rings and matching eyeshadow to the brand's show at Milan Fashion Week—had a message for critics who had negative comments about his recent eye-catching look.
E! News

From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards

Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.
E! News

E! News

