Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Head to the Airport After Celebrating His 33rd Birthday
Watch: Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks. Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are ready for take off. The couple—who've been romantically linked since December 2019—were photographed on Dec. 16 in Sydney, Australia as they strolled through an airport. Liam and Gabriella kept their appearance low-key,...
Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Romance Rumors About Her and Chase Stokes
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini & Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors. Kelsea Ballerini is living her life like she means it. The country singer seemingly addressed romance rumors between her and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes on TikTok, reacting to a screenshot that speculated what was happening in her dating life.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Tori Spelling Shares Daughter Stella Was Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Do "Beverly Hills, 90210" Quiz. Tori Spelling's daughter is back home after suffering a medical scare. On Jan. 13, the 90210 alum provided an update on the health of her and Dean McDermott's daughter Stella, 14, and the ailment that recently landed her in the hospital.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"
Watch: Channing Tatum Was "AFRAID" of Being a Single Dad. Channing Tatum is taking a step up back and reflecting on his former relationship with Jenna Dewan. "We fought for it for a really long time," the Magic Mike star, 42, told Vanity Fair for its February cover story, "even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
Elvis’ Austin Butler Steps Out at Critics' Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Watch: Austin Butler's Friendly Snub & Andrew Garfield Flirts at Globes. Austin Butler is continuing to honor the life and legacy of Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley. The actor, who portrayed the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 film Elvis, attended the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, where he was nominated for Best Actor.
'A grotesque mockery': Nick Cave slates attempt by AI to emulate his songs
Nick Cave has reacted furiously to an attempt to emulate his songs with AI, labeling it a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human."
Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday. On Jan. 14, Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that her son Saint West, 7, "lost his 1st tooth!" She shared a note he wrote, in which he asked if he could "please have Robux" instead of money, referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox.
Madonna announces ‘The Celebration Tour’, coming to TD Garden
BOSTON — The Grammy Award-winning American singer-songwriter and actress Madonna announced her “The Celebration Tour” which celebrates her entire career. The tour which will span across the U.S and Europe, includes a stop at TD Garden in Boston on August 30. According to a press release, the...
Dax Shepard Reveals the “Only” Person to Make Kristen Bell Jealous
Watch: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard WON'T Renew Wedding Vows Anytime Soon. Dax Shepard's latest confession has us frozen for more. The Parenthood alum told Anna Kendrick that, in the 15 years he's known his wife Kristen Bell, Anna has been the only person to make her jealous. "She has...
Matthew McConaughey’s Son Livingston Had an Alright, Alright, Alright 10th Birthday: See the Cute Pic
Watch: Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall. It's time to Sing to the birthday boy. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated their son Livingston's 10th birthday with a simple party back on Dec. 28, Camila shared on Instagram Jan. 15. Revealing that Livingston is quite...
Jeremy Renner Reveals He’s Home From the Hospital After Scary Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner has a marvelous update on his recovery. The Avengers actor, who was hospitalized for injuries from a snowplow on New Year's Day, revealed that he's been discharged, noting in a Jan. 16 tweet that he watched the season two premiere of his show Mayor of Kingstown "with my family at home."
See Why Below Deck Adventure's Jessica & Faye Are Fighting
Sometimes things don't always go according to plan. A change in the day's charter guest menu sparks a fight over food (or should we say a food fight?) between Chef Jessica Condy and Chief Stew...
Murdaugh Murders Trailer Dives Into Notorious Murdaugh Family
The twisted tale of the Murdaugh family is something out of a Southern gothic novel. In this exclusive look at Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, premiering Feb. 22, those most...
Below Deck Adventure Preview: You Won't Believe What Causes This Fight Between Jess and Faye
Watch: Heather Gay Spills Secrets of Her Below Deck Adventure Voyage. Sometimes things don't always go according to plan. A change in the day's charter guest menu sparks a fight over food (or should we say a food fight?) between Chef Jessica Condy and Chief Stew Faye Clarke in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Below Deck Adventure's Jan. 17 episode.
Machine Gun Kelly Claps Back at Critics of His Style
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Shares RARE Family Photo With His Mom & Daughter. Machine Gun Kelly wants fans to know that when it comes his style—he's always at his best. The "Bloody Valentine" musician—who recently wore a silver jacquard Dolce & Gabbana suit, complete with bejeweled full finger rings and matching eyeshadow to the brand's show at Milan Fashion Week—had a message for critics who had negative comments about his recent eye-catching look.
See Kylie Jenner's Response to Sister Kim Kardashian’s Insta Request
Kim Kardashian can spot her brand from a mile—or should we say field—away. Case in point? When younger sister Kylie Jenner recently shared a few pics of herself posing in a sleeveless black romper...
Selena Gomez Appears to Respond to Body-Shaming Comments
Selena Gomez is still not letting her critics get her down. The Only Murders in the Building star, a longtime advocate for body positivity, drew several body-shaming comments on social media after...
From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards
Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.
