Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy 'concerned' about Florida due to fanbase's lack of patience

Greg McElroy sees Florida improving in Year 2 under Billy Napier, but he’s concerned about the Gators due to what he sees as a lack of patience in the Gator fanbase. “The team that I’m most concerned about, right now, in the SEC, are the Florida Gators,” McElroy said in a Monday video post. “I think they’re going to be better this upcoming year than they were this past year. The problem is, a lot of their fanbase thinks it’s the Spurrier era, and if they’re not going out winning 10 games and winning every game by 40, then Billy Napier is doing a piss-poor job.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

10 burning questions for Florida as the Gators head into the offseason

Florida was a program in transition in 2022, exiting the bright, exciting, hard and fast burn firecracker of the Dan Mullen era and entering the Billy Napier era, which Florida’s administration and fans alike hope brings long-term stability and success back to The Swamp. Year 1 was a mixed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ricky Pearsall, Florida WR, announces plans for 2023 season

Ricky Pearsall is staying in Florida for another season. The leading Florida receiver announced Saturday on social media that he is returning to the Gators for the 2023 season. Pearsall led the Gators in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2022 (33 catches, 661 yards, 5 TD). Pearsall will be entering...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators lose to Wildcats after turnover-heavy second half

The Florida Gators’ dominant first-half defensive wasn’t enough. Turnovers allowed Kentucky to climb back into the game. Florida senior guards KK Deans and Nina Rickards carried the load offensively, but they couldn’t fend off Kentucky’s comeback. Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) was defeated at home by Kentucky...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend

This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCTV

SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen injured in Gainesville shooting

A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
LAKE CITY, FL

