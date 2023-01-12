Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy 'concerned' about Florida due to fanbase's lack of patience
Greg McElroy sees Florida improving in Year 2 under Billy Napier, but he’s concerned about the Gators due to what he sees as a lack of patience in the Gator fanbase. “The team that I’m most concerned about, right now, in the SEC, are the Florida Gators,” McElroy said in a Monday video post. “I think they’re going to be better this upcoming year than they were this past year. The problem is, a lot of their fanbase thinks it’s the Spurrier era, and if they’re not going out winning 10 games and winning every game by 40, then Billy Napier is doing a piss-poor job.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Florida RB Nay'Quan Wright announces in-state transfer destination
Nay’Quan Wright is staying in the Sunshine State. The former Florida running back will continue his career at USF after 4 seasons with the Gators. The Bulls announced Wright as a transfer signee for Alex Golesh’s program. Wright, a former 4-star recruit out of Miami Carol City High...
OL Jake Guarnera Talks Latest Gators Visit, QB DJ Lagway: 'Very Appealing'
Ponte Vedra offensive lineman Jake Guarnera has emerged as an early recruit of interest for the Florida Gators in the class of 2024.
saturdaydownsouth.com
10 burning questions for Florida as the Gators head into the offseason
Florida was a program in transition in 2022, exiting the bright, exciting, hard and fast burn firecracker of the Dan Mullen era and entering the Billy Napier era, which Florida’s administration and fans alike hope brings long-term stability and success back to The Swamp. Year 1 was a mixed...
Alabama OL Transfer Commits to Florida
Florida picks up a much-needed transfer at offensive tackle as Alabama's Damieon George Jr. has committed to the Gators.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ricky Pearsall, Florida WR, announces plans for 2023 season
Ricky Pearsall is staying in Florida for another season. The leading Florida receiver announced Saturday on social media that he is returning to the Gators for the 2023 season. Pearsall led the Gators in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2022 (33 catches, 661 yards, 5 TD). Pearsall will be entering...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators lose to Wildcats after turnover-heavy second half
The Florida Gators’ dominant first-half defensive wasn’t enough. Turnovers allowed Kentucky to climb back into the game. Florida senior guards KK Deans and Nina Rickards carried the load offensively, but they couldn’t fend off Kentucky’s comeback. Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) was defeated at home by Kentucky...
alachuachronicle.com
Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
WCJB
University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
WCTV
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen injured in Gainesville shooting
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
WCJB
“He deserves the worst punishment possible”: Jurors recommend the death penalty to Michael Wayne Jones for killing his wife and four children
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Michael Wayne Jones pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Casei Jones with a baseball bat and strangling and drowning four of her children in Summerfield in 2019. One of the children was just a year old. A jury unanimously recommended the death penalty. “He looked tired...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
WCJB
Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
WCJB
Two people in Gainesville arrested on possession of controlled substances with intent to sell charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are arrested after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that. A Gainesville Police officer pulled over Brennan Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Stenstrom, 30, on NW 6th Street Saturday night. The officer found 58 grams...
