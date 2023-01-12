Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Vacant Chargers OC job will perhaps be most coveted in NFL
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with Lombardi being fired, there are six NFL offensive coordinator openings as of late Tuesday morning. The other five (Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders) all have serious question marks on part of their offense. Along with Patrick...
Eric Musselman frustrated with the defensive intensity from Arkansas
No. 25 Arkansas has dug itself into a hole to start its SEC slate. The Razorbacks, who sit at 12-5 overall, are now just 12th in the league after a 1-4 start to conference play. At the root of the problem for Eric Musselman is how hard his team is playing defensively.
Ole Miss expected to hire Maryland's Wes Neighbors as safeties coach
Ole Miss is expected to hire Maryland’s Wes Neighbors as safeties coach, sources tell On3. Neighbors, a former Alabama player and staffer, previously worked under Lane Kiffin at FAU. Story will be updated.
Texas Southern nabs nail-biter over Jackson State
Texas Southern overcame a big lead by Jackson State and broke its streak of five consecutive losses in exciting fashion. The post Texas Southern nabs nail-biter over Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Purdue expected to hire Miami (Ohio) assistant Lamar Conard as running backs coach
Purdue is expected to hire Miami (Ohio) running backs coach Lamar Conard as its running backs coach, sources tell On3. Conard, a former Purdue starting defensive back, has been at Miami (Ohio) the last five seasons. Before Miami (Ohio), Conard was running backs coach at Illinois State (2011-17). Story will...
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 1, QB Nico Iamaleava
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Long Beach (Calif.) Warren quarterback and Tennessee signee Nico Iamaleava ranks No. 1 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He moves up from No. 3 in the previous ranking.
Nico Iamaleava named On3's #1 prospect in class of '23
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been named the top ranked prospect in the class of 2023 in the final rankings by On3.
Post Register
Vea among injured Bucs active for playoff game vs. Cowboys
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nose tackle Vita Vea, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Mike Edwards and offensive tackle Donovan Smith are among several key Tampa Bay players who sat out the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale but are active for Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Post Register
Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team's new general manager
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season.
Mick Cronin proud of how UCLA 'hung in there' against Colorado
No. 5 UCLA (16-2) held on for a 68-54 over Colorado (11-8), avoiding an upset at home. Head coach Mick Cronin was proud of the team hanging in there against the Buffaloes after trailing 31-28 at halftime. UCLA outscored Colorado 40-23 over the final 20 minutes. Cronin opened up on...
Comments / 0