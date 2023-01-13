Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Yardbarker
Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts
Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
Yardbarker
Giants Add Former All-ACC Running Back To Wild Card Roster
The Giants added a former All-ACC RB for Sunday’s roster. The New York Giants will have a former All-ACC running back as a potential option in the backfield for the Wild Card round. The Giants were making a few roster decisions ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Giants were dealing with injuries in practice, but they appear to have good news on offensive lineman Evan Neal, as the team did not elevate a lineman.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh makes major announcement about his coaching future
“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono said in a statement. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
Cubs Sign Three Top-20 International Prospects
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed three top-20 prospects on international signing day.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 1, QB Nico Iamaleava
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Long Beach (Calif.) Warren quarterback and Tennessee signee Nico Iamaleava ranks No. 1 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He moves up from No. 3 in the previous ranking.
COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. All...
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Yardbarker
Vikings radio announcer obliterated WR Jalen Reagor over mistake
Sunday’s NFC wild-card game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was tight, and looked like it had the potential to swing on just about any given play. Perhaps that is why Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was so upset with one play made by Minnesota punt returner Jalen Reagor.
Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a fumble though that was picked up by Malik Hooker.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, EDGE Keon Keeley
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE and Alabama signee Keon Keeley ranks No. 2 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Seahawks, Geno Smith
Lions RB Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his touchdown celebrations in Week 18 against the Packers, though they weren’t flagged. (Tom Pelissero) Packers. Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the idea that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is considering...
Comments / 0