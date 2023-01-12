BILLINGS — Loyalty goes a long way for Kade Boyd, and in picking his college football destination, he gave credit to the program that first made him feel valued. A former standout running back and safety for Billings Central — helping take the Rams to two Class A state championship games in his career — Boyd verbally committed to Montana Tech via a Twitter post on Thursday, giving the Orediggers another talented in-state piece for their 2023 recruiting class.

