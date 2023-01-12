Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College to honor all former and current women's student-athletes on Saturday
BILLINGS — During the month of January, the Rocky Mountain College athletics department will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Some of the Battlin' Bears best female student-athletes in school history will be recognized during this time, including a recognition of all current and former female student-athletes at the home basketball games on Jan. 21 against Montana State-Northern.
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat
MISSOULA — Teegan Vasquez didn’t want to miss a second of Avery Allen’s championship match at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic on Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. Vasquez, a senior at Kalispell Glacier, kept his expert eye on the mat as Allen, a senior at Bozeman High, worked his way to a technical fall victory in the 145-pound bracket. It was a unique sight: one wrestler going for his fourth state title watching another attempting a 4-peat.
406mtsports.com
MSUB men's basketball selected as team of the week in GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors. The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came...
406mtsports.com
Huntley Project battles back to defend Cowboy Invitational wrestling crown
BILLINGS — The Huntley Project wrestling team knows that if it keeps battling and working hard, improvement will be made and good things will happen. So, while they hadn’t necessarily made it a goal to capture their second straight Cowboy Invitational this past weekend in Miles City the Red Devils were hoping for a strong showing.
406mtsports.com
Billings Central football standout Kade Boyd commits to Montana Tech
BILLINGS — Loyalty goes a long way for Kade Boyd, and in picking his college football destination, he gave credit to the program that first made him feel valued. A former standout running back and safety for Billings Central — helping take the Rams to two Class A state championship games in his career — Boyd verbally committed to Montana Tech via a Twitter post on Thursday, giving the Orediggers another talented in-state piece for their 2023 recruiting class.
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings men hold off Western Oregon to improve to 8-0 in GNAC play
BILLINGS — Guard Abdul Bah gave Montana State Billings' men's basketball team a game-high 18 points as the Yellowjackets remained No. 1 in their conference with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium. MSUB's (14-4 overall, 8-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) best-ever start to...
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Flathead edges Billings West for team title at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Make it a four-pack of tournament titles for Kalispell Flathead during its quest to win a third consecutive State AA wrestling championship. The Braves captured the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic team trophy by totaling 233 points across Friday and Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. The tournament featured 33 teams from Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin boys hold off fourth quarter comeback in win over Billings Senior
BOZEMAN — Down by six with under a minute to play, Billings Senior guard Jaiden Turner drove to his right. The Broncs had been the aggressor late in the fourth quarter and needed a basket. But as Turner made his move, Gallatin senior guard Garrett Dahlke stepped up and...
406mtsports.com
Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Jan. 14)
Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night. • No. 4 Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45: Jaxan Lieberg hit for 24 points and the Bengals built a 29-15 first-half lead en route to their sixth win of the season. Colter Petre netted eight points, and Dylan Mosness and Dylan Christman added seven points each. Cohen Kastelitz drained 17 points for the Wolfpack. Tyler McDonald chipped in with eight.
406mtsports.com
Shot at greatness: Brandon McIver taking his golf game to a higher level
BILLINGS — Brandon McIver said earning the right to play on the Korn Ferry Tour is the “best achievement I’ve had” in many years of competing in amateur and professional golf. The 29-year-old from Billings will be teeing off Sunday at the season-opening Great Exuma Classic...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Your Sports
Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyoming, defeated Dale Matthaes of Billings in the championship match by a score of 237-179 at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyoming.. With the win, Brown took home $203. Matthaes pocketed $190. The high game was posted by Tim Zorn of Billings with a 277 in...
