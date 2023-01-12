ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Vacant Chargers OC job will perhaps be most coveted in NFL

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with Lombardi being fired, there are six NFL offensive coordinator openings as of late Tuesday morning. The other five (Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders) all have serious question marks on part of their offense. Along with Patrick...
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Huntley's fumble ends Ravens' season with Jackson back home

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens' season ended with Lamar Jackson not in uniform, not on the bench — not even in Cincinnati with the team. An argument could be made their season ended on Dec. 4, when the star quarterback suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined him until the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Post Register

Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

After a miserable 2022 season on offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich according to multiple sources. This should be of particular interest to the Pittsburgh Steelers who dealt with its own struggling offense last season and might be in the market for an upgrade.
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who...
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations?
BUFFALO, NY
Post Register

After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
Post Register

Angelos says O's won't leave Baltimore, then scolds reporter

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said emphatically that the team will not leave Baltimore, then reacted contentiously when a reporter asked for more clarity on the future of the team's ownership. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Post Register

Herbert, Staley ponder what went wrong in collapse at Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Herbert sat in silence at his locker for roughly 15 minutes, staring into the distance. He had taken off his cleats but was still wearing most of his grass-stained uniform. It was a defining scene for a team devastated by a collapse no one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy