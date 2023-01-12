Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Vacant Chargers OC job will perhaps be most coveted in NFL
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with Lombardi being fired, there are six NFL offensive coordinator openings as of late Tuesday morning. The other five (Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders) all have serious question marks on part of their offense. Along with Patrick...
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Post Register
Bengals' O-line decimated as they look ahead to Buffalo
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals managed to survive and advance. However, their win over the Ravens may have cost them another starter on the offensive line.
Post Register
Huntley's fumble ends Ravens' season with Jackson back home
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens' season ended with Lamar Jackson not in uniform, not on the bench — not even in Cincinnati with the team. An argument could be made their season ended on Dec. 4, when the star quarterback suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined him until the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.
Post Register
Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of...
Bucs to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich
After a miserable 2022 season on offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich according to multiple sources. This should be of particular interest to the Pittsburgh Steelers who dealt with its own struggling offense last season and might be in the market for an upgrade.
Post Register
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
Post Register
Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who...
Purdue expected to hire Miami (Ohio) assistant Lamar Conard as running backs coach
Purdue is expected to hire Miami (Ohio) running backs coach Lamar Conard as its running backs coach, sources tell On3. Conard, a former Purdue starting defensive back, has been at Miami (Ohio) the last five seasons. Before Miami (Ohio), Conard was running backs coach at Illinois State (2011-17). Story will...
Post Register
Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations?
Post Register
Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return lifts Bengals over Ravens
CINCINNATI (AP) — The ball went right to Sam Hubbard, and the defensive end took off down the field. All the way down the field in his hometown. On an unforgettable wild-card run.
Post Register
After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
Post Register
Angelos says O's won't leave Baltimore, then scolds reporter
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said emphatically that the team will not leave Baltimore, then reacted contentiously when a reporter asked for more clarity on the future of the team's ownership. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” he said.
Arch Manning falls two spots to No. 3 in the final 2023 On300
For most of the 2023 cycle, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback and Five-Star Plus+ Texas early-enrollee Arch Manning held the No. 1 overall spot in On3’s On300 rankings. That is no longer the case as On3 released the final On300 for the 2023 class on Tuesday. [Get Inside...
Post Register
Herbert, Staley ponder what went wrong in collapse at Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Herbert sat in silence at his locker for roughly 15 minutes, staring into the distance. He had taken off his cleats but was still wearing most of his grass-stained uniform. It was a defining scene for a team devastated by a collapse no one...
