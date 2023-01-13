ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 1, QB Nico Iamaleava

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Long Beach (Calif.) Warren quarterback and Tennessee signee Nico Iamaleava ranks No. 1 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He moves up from No. 3 in the previous ranking.
TENNESSEE STATE
Post Register

Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan president to say he's staying

Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL. “I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines," University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Post Register

Vea among injured Bucs active for playoff game vs. Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nose tackle Vita Vea, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Mike Edwards and offensive tackle Donovan Smith are among several key Tampa Bay players who sat out the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale but are active for Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, EDGE Keon Keeley

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE and Alabama signee Keon Keeley ranks No. 2 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings...
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
ATLANTA, GA

