Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Purdue expected to hire Miami (Ohio) assistant Lamar Conard as running backs coach
Purdue is expected to hire Miami (Ohio) running backs coach Lamar Conard as its running backs coach, sources tell On3. Conard, a former Purdue starting defensive back, has been at Miami (Ohio) the last five seasons. Before Miami (Ohio), Conard was running backs coach at Illinois State (2011-17). Story will...
4 takeaways from Pete Carroll's end-of-season press conference
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met with local media at the VMAC Monday for his end of season press conference. Carroll shared injury updates on several players, plus spoke on potential changes to his coaching staff and the team’s roster. Here are four takeaways from Carroll’s last presser of the...
Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 1, QB Nico Iamaleava
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Long Beach (Calif.) Warren quarterback and Tennessee signee Nico Iamaleava ranks No. 1 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He moves up from No. 3 in the previous ranking.
Post Register
Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan president to say he's staying
Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL. “I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines," University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel."
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Post Register
Vea among injured Bucs active for playoff game vs. Cowboys
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nose tackle Vita Vea, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Mike Edwards and offensive tackle Donovan Smith are among several key Tampa Bay players who sat out the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale but are active for Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, EDGE Keon Keeley
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE and Alabama signee Keon Keeley ranks No. 2 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings...
Michigan basketball: Pledge Christian Anderson leads talented 2024 backcourt wish list
Michigan class of 2024 point guard commitment Christian Anderson has continued his scoring tear. He became Atlanta Lovett’s all-time leading scorer Jan. 9 with 1,572 points. On the same night, the 5-11, 26-points per game scorer (On3.com No. 124 consensus player nationally) scored 40 of his team’s 48 points in a loss to Atlanta Pace.
Post Register
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
Comments / 0