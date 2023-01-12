Oceanside denies appeal of transit-oriented development project. 'We can't say no'

A 295-apartment, transit-oriented project to be built along the Sprinter rail line in Oceanside got the go-ahead Wednesday when the City Council denied an appeal at a meeting crowded with emotional speakers for and against the development.

Most of the opponents were residents of the nearby Fire Mountain area, who said the mixed-use development approved in October by the Oceanside Planning Commission would add to the traffic woes that plague their older neighborhood of single-family homes on winding streets without sidewalks.

"This is a safety nightmare," appellant Candace Johnson told the City Council.

Fire Mountain is surrounded by some of the most heavily traveled streets in Oceanside, she said. Cyclists, cars and semi trucks cut through the neighborhood with four schools nearby, and the exhaust emissions are another hazard.

The development, called Ocean Creek, is proposed for the corner of Crouch Street and Skylark Drive near Oceanside Boulevard east of Interstate 5. The previously graded, undeveloped site is along Loma Alta Creek next to the Crouch Street station on the Sprinter line that runs between Oceanside and Escondido, and is within 200 yards of a bus stop.

Representatives of the local carpenters union also opposed the transit-oriented project by developer JPI Real Estate Acquisition LLC.

But many people spoke in support of the project, including officials from the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, the North County Economic Development Council, the developer's employees and residents from across San Diego County. Many of them said the region desperately needs more housing.

"We need housing of all types to meet a wide variety of income levels," said Chamber CEO Scott Ashton, who called the proposal a "responsible and well-thought-out project that will bring new life to the area."

Oceanside's housing supply is out of balance, with one new home being built for every three new jobs created, said Sofia Ayad of the San Diego North Economic Development Council. That forces many people to make long commutes from places they can afford to live.

"It is the right project in the right place at a critical time," Ayad said.

The council voted 4-1, with Mayor Esther Sanchez opposed, to deny the appeal. Sanchez said the council should postpone a decision to learn more about the traffic and safety issues raised by opponents.

"We can't say no," Sanchez said, but the city can take time to add traffic-calming measures such as speed humps, one-way streets and no-parking areas.

Other council members said most of the traffic problems have existed for years, and that it would be wrong to require the developer to fix them, or to condition the approval of the project on the city's installation of traffic-control measures.

"I don't think it's this developer's job to fix every problem in Fire Mountain," said Councilmember Rick Robinson.

City Attorney John Mullen said that some of the issues brought up at the meeting were not factors in the project's approval and could not be considered in the appeal.

Ocean Creek will have 265 market-rate apartments and 30 income-restricted apartments in five four-story apartment buildings on 18.9 acres at the southwest corner of Crouch and Skylark. The studio, one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments will range from 591 to 1,301 square feet.

The development also will have access from a proposed extension of South Oceanside Boulevard, which is a separate road south of and parallel to Oceanside Boulevard, just east of Interstate 5. The ground floor is designed for restaurants and retail stores, though so far no tenants have been announced.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .