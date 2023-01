The Shawn Gauthier lead Impact included a High School 7v7 tournament with their Youth Showcase program. A vision that started as an alternative fall league, then a spring league, and now youth showcases. Has evolved once again. Included in this weekends Showcase at Greenland High School is a High School 7v7. While slightly an 11th hour decision it still brought in several of Northwest Arkansas and River Valley talent. Gentry All-Conference QB Senior Chris Bell and Elkins All-State RB Junior Da’Shawn Chairs joined Rogers All-Conference Freshman Linebacker Braxton Lindsey being the notables from Northwest Arkansas. Out of the River Valley a host of Greenwood Bulldogs made the trek up I-49.

GREENLAND, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO