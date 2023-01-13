ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Yardbarker

Vacant Chargers OC job will perhaps be most coveted in NFL

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with Lombardi being fired, there are six NFL offensive coordinator openings as of late Tuesday morning. The other five (Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders) all have serious question marks on part of their offense. Along with Patrick...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Bucs: Gage hospitalized with neck injury, to have more tests

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job

The New England Patriots appear committed to hiring an actual offensive coordinator this offseason, and one name appears to be in the lead for the position. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the Patriots’ “primary target” for the position, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The entire organization is in agreement that... The post Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
theScore

2024's No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina

Ian Jackson, the No. 2 prospect on the 2024 ESPN 60, will attend North Carolina, he announced Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The five-star wing from New York reportedly chose the Tar Heels over Kentucky, Oregon, LSU, and Arkansas. Jackson is the latest addition to a loaded 2024 recruiting...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
theScore

Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as GM

The Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced. A former director of college scouting, Ossenfort was part of four Super Bowl-winning seasons with the New England Patriots. He spent the last three years as the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel. Ossenfort...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Source: Chargers leaning toward retaining Staley

The Los Angeles Chargers are strongly considering keeping head coach Brandon Staley, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Staley, 40, is expected to meet with ownership in the near future, according to Schultz. He's currently earning close to $4 million per season. The Chargers continue to have ongoing...
theScore

49ers advance to divisional round with blowout win over Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy got flushed out of the pocket, spun back the other direction and found a wide-open Elijah Mitchell for the score that put San Francisco in control for good. Purdy answered another test and delivered another sterling performance in a remarkable rookie season...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Report: Sun trading 2021 MVP Jones to Liberty in 3-team blockbuster

The Connecticut Sun are trading Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, to the New York Liberty, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The Dallas Wings are also reportedly part of a three-team deal. The Liberty will receive Jones and Kayla Thornton; the Sun will add Rebecca Allen, Tyasha Harris, and New York's sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft; Dallas will acquire two-time All-Star Natasha Howard and the rights to Crystal Dangerfield, according to Philippou.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Lawrence leads Jags back from 27-0 deficit to stun Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's confidence somehow never wavered. Not after the first interception. Or the second. Or the third. Or even the fourth. The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
theScore

Report: Royals want Greinke to accept inexpensive, incentive-laden deal

The Kansas City Royals want to bring Zack Greinke back for his 20th major-league season, but they want to keep costs low if they do it. In order to return to the Royals in 2023, the likely future Hall of Famer would have to sign a deal with a low guaranteed salary and incentives based on innings thresholds, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Dolphins' McDaniel: Costly delay of game due to mistaken belief we had 1st down

The Miami Dolphins almost pulled off an incredible upset over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's wild-card matchup, but communication issues on the offense stymied their efforts throughout the contest. A delay-of-game penalty on a critical fourth-and-1 play in the final minutes proved particularly damaging. Miami failed to convert after being...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy