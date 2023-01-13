ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto duo arrested for confidence scheme

By Gwendolyn Salata
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Some signs should be ignored while driving, like those claiming you could be healed if you pull over.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Churon-Gomez and Moises Churon- Gomez today, two men who were posting signs that claimed they had a companion who was a healer.

The signs stated that this medicine doctor could fix romantic issues and connect people to loved ones who have passed.

The Churon-Gomezes are believed to be a part of what’s called a confidence scheme, where groups are known to scam people out of thousands of dollars.

Anyone who has been a victim of these schemes or has seen signs like these posted should report it to local law enforcement or to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

NBC2 Fort Myers

