DeSoto duo arrested for confidence scheme
Some signs should be ignored while driving, like those claiming you could be healed if you pull over.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Churon-Gomez and Moises Churon- Gomez today, two men who were posting signs that claimed they had a companion who was a healer.
The signs stated that this medicine doctor could fix romantic issues and connect people to loved ones who have passed.
The Churon-Gomezes are believed to be a part of what’s called a confidence scheme, where groups are known to scam people out of thousands of dollars.
Anyone who has been a victim of these schemes or has seen signs like these posted should report it to local law enforcement or to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
