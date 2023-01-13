A who’s who of Georgia leaders paid tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Atlanta Friday, not far from the boyhood home of the civil rights icon. State officials and members of King’s family attended Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service held at the state Capitol. State offices are closed Monday for the holiday honoring the activist, who would have turned 94 on Sunday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO