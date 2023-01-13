Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled
A who’s who of Georgia leaders paid tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Atlanta Friday, not far from the boyhood home of the civil rights icon. State officials and members of King’s family attended Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service held at the state Capitol. State offices are closed Monday for the holiday honoring the activist, who would have turned 94 on Sunday.
Georgia educators cite need for more counselors and manageable workloads
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) surveys its members yearly. They include teachers, principals and other school staff across the state. In 2022, PAGE found more than 69% of school counselors, social workers and psychologists, and about 56% of teachers, say their schools don’t have enough counselors to meet students’ needs.
