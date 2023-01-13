ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Michigan Street Baptist Church plans revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, Empire State Development revealed plans for the next phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo. Phase 1, which included stabilizing the building, is over with. Phase 2, which will cost more...
Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon. The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.
FeedMore of WNY gives back on MLK Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King's holiday, Feed more Western New York and volunteers gives back to the community with multiple food drives; instead of using the day as a day off, organizations used it as a "day on" to reflect Dr. King's Philosophy. Volunteers kicked off a day of giving at Hamburg High School with a food drive and assembly. Then continued the day on the road doing home deliveries.
Niagara Falls to be lit up for MLK Jr. Day

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls will be lit up red, green and black Monday Night in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. "Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality, and love" Governor Hochul said.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Remembering Dr. King in Buffalo in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Well, I don't know what will happen now, we've got some difficult days ahead," the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a fighter for justice, but what does it mean in 2023?. Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Michigan St. African-American Heritage Corridor was asked...
New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a...
