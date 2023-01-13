Read full article on original website
More Michigan Street Baptist Church plans revealed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, Empire State Development revealed plans for the next phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo. Phase 1, which included stabilizing the building, is over with. Phase 2, which will cost more...
Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon. The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.
Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday night and during the day Tuesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7...
Several blizzard-related items on Buffalo Common Council agenda Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a little more than three weeks since the blizzard took the lives of 44 Western New Yorkers, 35 of which lived in the city of Buffalo. Now the Buffalo Common Council is looking to figure out how to better prepare for another storm, whenever it may hit.
FeedMore of WNY gives back on MLK Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King's holiday, Feed more Western New York and volunteers gives back to the community with multiple food drives; instead of using the day as a day off, organizations used it as a "day on" to reflect Dr. King's Philosophy. Volunteers kicked off a day of giving at Hamburg High School with a food drive and assembly. Then continued the day on the road doing home deliveries.
Niagara Falls to be lit up for MLK Jr. Day
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls will be lit up red, green and black Monday Night in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. "Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality, and love" Governor Hochul said.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Buffalo neighbors honored for service to city ahead of MLK holiday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we call to mind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend, the City of Buffalo recognized six people and one organization who over the past year they believe exemplified Dr. King's commitment to service. Whether those recognized made meals for families impacted by the tragic...
Remembering Dr. King in Buffalo in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Well, I don't know what will happen now, we've got some difficult days ahead," the words of Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a fighter for justice, but what does it mean in 2023?. Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Michigan St. African-American Heritage Corridor was asked...
Western New York restaurants face nationwide egg price hike
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Howling Rooster owner Caren Paterniti, the profits at breakfast no longer come in over easy. “I’ve seen eggs come up, but never like this never like this,” she said. “It's just insane. The Howling Rooster’s owner has seen her breakfast profit plummet...
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
Students learn about Buffalo's social disparities through community service efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 200 students from Mount St. Mary Academy participated in their fourth annual Service and Justice workshops to learn about social injustices in Buffalo. Students performed services toward East Buffalo after hearing about many social disparities from the May 14 Tops supermarket shooting. Students get...
East Aurora fundraiser will benefit Conquer Chiari walk organizers
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The mother-daughter duo of Agnes and Haley Starr volunteer and organize the annual Buffalo Niagara Conquer Chiari Walk Across America, which has raised more than $200,000 to fund research programs for the serious neurological condition. But now the City of Good Neighbors is rallying around...
New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
First responders at Sisters Hospital honored for their life-saving deeds
BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders at Sisters Hospital were honored Friday afternoon for their life-saving deeds. On Christmas weekend, the emergency department housed many people who were stranded during the blizzard. Community members from several organizations came together Friday to say "thank you" to many of the responders who...
Court security officers donate to Buffalo family that lost 5 children in house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after a Dec. 31 fire, which claimed the lives of five young children on Dartmouth Avenue, Lisa Liggins, who along with her husband was caring for the children, remains in an ICU at Erie County Medical Center with burns over 80 percent of her body, according to pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries.
News 2 You: Harry Potter's connection to Buffalo, Bells Markets, Boom Boxes, and Brick Phones all mark our weekly walk back through time
Barrack Obama was sworn in to serve a second term as president, and stressed the importance of action on the nation's deficit and what was then referred to as "global warming". Back in Buffalo, the 114 day NHL lockout was finally over, the Sabres returned to the ice, fans were...
Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a...
Buffalo Fire Historical Society needs museum volunteers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Wednesday's Most Buffalo Story of the Day, we went to the Buffalo Fire Historical Society Museum in Buffalo. Kelly Dudzik: We're with Mark Packard, he's the Vice President of the Buffalo Fire Historical Society, and this is a hidden gem. There is a lot to see here.
