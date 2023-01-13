On Tuesday night, January 3rd, 2023, the CHS Islanders soccer team came onto the field hoping to add another win to their undefeated season (6,0) and win their first game of the new year. Unfortunately, Coronado lost 4-2 and earned their first loss of the season against Del Norte breaking their 6-game undefeated winning streak. “It was a tough match. Since they are the defending Division 1 champions, we knew they would be good. We prepared but they got the better of us. It served as a wake up call for our team,” Senior Nick Lorr said.

CORONADO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO