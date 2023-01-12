Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric billsBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing RentDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
Coronado Floral Association To Announce 2023 Theme
Join the Coronado Floral Association for an evening of mixing, blending, candle pouring and theme revealing. On January 24, the CFA, one of Coronado’s longest running clubs, is hosting a candle making workshop at Emerald C Gallery in partnership with AR Workshop. During this workshop you will learn the art of candle making with AR Workshop as you blend your very own custom floral scented candle. We will end the night with a very special announcement… the theme of the 101st Coronado Flower Show. Your ticket includes your unique candle, wine and appetizers. Proceeds will benefit the Coronado Flower Show.
Protect Our Open Spaces
At the first meeting of the new City Council on 17 January I will have been there in person to make this request:. The most important thing they can do for Coronado this year is to fight off the Port’s efforts to develop our last two remaining spaces on the open waterfront: in the Cays and next to Il Fornaio. With terrible, thoughtless, invasive projects.
Sheri Lynn Tyler
With heavy hearts, we are saddened to report the passing of Sheri Lynn Tyler, 54, of Coronado, CA, on November 13 from complications with pneumonia. Sheri was born to Beverly Cowles in 1968, who married veteran and longtime Coronado resident, Donald English. She called Coronado home for most of her life and attended Coronado High School.
20 concerts we're excited to see in San Diego in 2023
20 shows that will rock San Diego in 2023 by bringing all genres of music to the city for live shows.
Children’s Cooking Classes At The Coronado Rec. Center
If you would like to inspire your child to be the next Master Chef Jr., then sign them up for Coronado Recreation and Golf Services upcoming cooking classes. Held at the community center, these classes teach the art of bread making, how to cook international breakfasts and how to make mini bites of deliciousness! Classes are available for 3 to 5-year-olds with their parents on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and for 6 to 13-year-olds (without parents) on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.
Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California
Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
La Jolla Cove Surfers, Spectators Savor Big Waves Before Major Storm Arrives
High surf Saturday at La Jolla Cove brought out nature lovers and surfers standing on terra firma, calling the waves too gnarly to challenge. But a number of brave souls caught some supercharged swells – with abbreviated rides on the strong waves projected at 10 to 15 feet in the La Jolla area.
Lucky Duck Foundation Calls for Erecting Large Homeless Tents in Balboa Park
The nonprofit Lucky Duck Foundation has called on the city to set up two large tents for homeless individuals in an underutilized parking lot in Balboa Park. Dan Shae, a board member of the foundation that focuses on the homeless crisis, said the two industrial tent structures would be for youth and senior citizens who have become homeless in San Diego.
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: Where In San Diego Did They Get TEN Inches of Rain?
Rain pelted San Diego County this weekend, but how much fell in your neighborhood?. Unless you live in the desert, most of the county saw 2 inches or more from two storm systems that pummeled the region from Saturday through Monday, with more rain on the way. Here are the...
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
Teenager gets stuck in golf course drainage: SDFD
Firefighters had a tricky situation when they had to pull a teenager from a drainage at a golf course Saturday.
Drenching Rain Can’t Douse San Diego’s Spirits as MLK Parade Returns With Class
An earlier-than-expected downpour sped up but didn’t end the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Sunday afternoon at the Embarcadero. The next round of rain initially was projected for 5 p.m., after the end of the parade, but at about 3 p.m. participants and spectators brought out umbrellas and ponchos and continued the celebration of the slain civil rights leader.
NBC San Diego
Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters
A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
2 rescued from water after being stranded near Otay Lake
Two men are safe after they were stranded on the other side of some flooded water near Otay Lake Monday, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
Opinion: Sunbreak Ranch Is the Answer to San Diego — and America’s — Homeless Crisis
Americans who live in or near an urban population center are facing a series of homeless crises that have become the number one issue of our day. We can either rise to the occasion and tackle this challenge, or we can let the destructive, cruel, and inhumane downward spiral continue. We have a choice.
