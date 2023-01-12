ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Floral Association To Announce 2023 Theme

Join the Coronado Floral Association for an evening of mixing, blending, candle pouring and theme revealing. On January 24, the CFA, one of Coronado’s longest running clubs, is hosting a candle making workshop at Emerald C Gallery in partnership with AR Workshop. During this workshop you will learn the art of candle making with AR Workshop as you blend your very own custom floral scented candle. We will end the night with a very special announcement… the theme of the 101st Coronado Flower Show. Your ticket includes your unique candle, wine and appetizers. Proceeds will benefit the Coronado Flower Show.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Protect Our Open Spaces

At the first meeting of the new City Council on 17 January I will have been there in person to make this request:. The most important thing they can do for Coronado this year is to fight off the Port’s efforts to develop our last two remaining spaces on the open waterfront: in the Cays and next to Il Fornaio. With terrible, thoughtless, invasive projects.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Sheri Lynn Tyler

With heavy hearts, we are saddened to report the passing of Sheri Lynn Tyler, 54, of Coronado, CA, on November 13 from complications with pneumonia. Sheri was born to Beverly Cowles in 1968, who married veteran and longtime Coronado resident, Donald English. She called Coronado home for most of her life and attended Coronado High School.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Children’s Cooking Classes At The Coronado Rec. Center

If you would like to inspire your child to be the next Master Chef Jr., then sign them up for Coronado Recreation and Golf Services upcoming cooking classes. Held at the community center, these classes teach the art of bread making, how to cook international breakfasts and how to make mini bites of deliciousness! Classes are available for 3 to 5-year-olds with their parents on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and for 6 to 13-year-olds (without parents) on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.
CORONADO, CA
Times of San Diego

Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California

Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Nathanael West killed near El Centro

Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
CALEXICO, CA
Times of San Diego

Drenching Rain Can’t Douse San Diego’s Spirits as MLK Parade Returns With Class

An earlier-than-expected downpour sped up but didn’t end the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Sunday afternoon at the Embarcadero. The next round of rain initially was projected for 5 p.m., after the end of the parade, but at about 3 p.m. participants and spectators brought out umbrellas and ponchos and continued the celebration of the slain civil rights leader.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters

A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy