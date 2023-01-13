ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Why Fox's Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ea2Bg_0kCyohpe00

OU's five one-possession losses "easily flips" to a successful season in year two under Brent Venables. "They’re a team that could climb very easily."

Count Joel Klatt as a believer in Oklahoma football.

Despite the Sooners’ 6-7 finish under Brent Venables in 2022, Fox’s lead college football game analyst has OU “almost” in his “way too early” preseason top 10 for 2023.

“I considered them for the reason that they just lost a ton of close games,” Klatt said this week on his college football podcast, “The Joel Klatt Show.”

“There was really only two games that they got blown out,” Klatt continued. “And, by the way, in both of those games, they basically lost their quarterback — either he was knocked out of the game, Dillon Gabriel against TCU, or didn't play in the Texas game. And then when he was on the field, what did they do? Played one-possession games. Unfortunately, they lost them all.”

The Sooners started Venables’ rookie season at 3-0 with a 49-14 win over Nebraska in Lincoln. But they then lost three straight to Big 12 champion Kansas State by seven, at national runner-up TCU and rival Texas — the latter two after Gabriel went down with a concussion.

From there, OU beat Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, but lost 38-35 to Baylor, 23-20 at West Virginia, 51-48 at Texas Tech and 35-32 to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“They were like the the direct opposite of what TCU was this year,” Klatt said. “TCU was a team that, when they got into a close game, they ended up winning that close game. And here's Oklahoma 0-5 in one-score games; so here's an Oklahoma team that won six games and then they were 0-5 in one-score games. That easily flips.”

Klatt’s 2023 top 10 consists of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, Florida State, USC, Tennessee and Washington. OU is in a group with Oregon, Notre Dame, TCU and Clemson on the cusp of the top 10.

Klatt pointed out that in this year’s final regular-season Associated Press Top 25, the top 12 teams all had at least 10 wins.

“What all those teams have in common, generally speaking, they have 10 or more victories,” Klatt said, “and I think Oklahoma could be in that category. They’re a team that could climb very easily. This is a team that under Brent Venables has done a great job in recruiting, and with Dillon Gabriel back and healthy, I just don’t see a reason why Oklahoma can’t improve dramatically, win some of those close games and be a 9-, 10-, maybe even 11-win team.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy