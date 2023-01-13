ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

abc27.com

Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating fatal crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash in Washington Township, York County, according to officials. It happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road around 10:00 PM on Monday night. The York County Coroner has been called to the scene, emergency officials tell...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County

Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two dead following multi-car crash on I-80

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm two men died following a crash on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon. State police say a 68-year-old man from Weatherly and a 31-year-old man from Danville died after being thrown from their vehicles. According to police reports, both vehicles were driving at high rates of speed […]
DANVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Person killed in fatal fire in Peach Bottom Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in York County were called to the scene of a second fatal fire in the county on Monday evening. This fire was reported just after 5:00 PM on Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township. According to emergency officials, a person was reported...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

Two fatal fires break out in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Petco, police investigating

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WYOMISSING, PA
WGAL

Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a fire in Monroe County Friday night. Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the place on Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna. Firefighters found the victim on the floor inside the burning building. The coroner says...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Crews battle late night blaze in Cumberland County, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Cumberland County are battling a blaze in Mechanicsburg, according to officials. According to emergency officials, the fire, on the 200 block of North Frederick Street, has gone to a second alarm. Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA

