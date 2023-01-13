Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
local21news.com
Police investigating fatal crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash in Washington Township, York County, according to officials. It happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road around 10:00 PM on Monday night. The York County Coroner has been called to the scene, emergency officials tell...
WGAL
Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
Two dead following multi-car crash on I-80
TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm two men died following a crash on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon. State police say a 68-year-old man from Weatherly and a 31-year-old man from Danville died after being thrown from their vehicles. According to police reports, both vehicles were driving at high rates of speed […]
local21news.com
Person killed in fatal fire in Peach Bottom Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in York County were called to the scene of a second fatal fire in the county on Monday evening. This fire was reported just after 5:00 PM on Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township. According to emergency officials, a person was reported...
local21news.com
Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
WGAL
Two fatal fires break out in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
All lanes shut down on I-83 NB in Dauphin County due to crash
All lanes are closed after a crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46A: I-283 South TO I-76 Turnpike - Airport/Lancaster.
Car crashes into Petco, police investigating
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WGAL
Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
local21news.com
One injured after pickup slams into horse and buggy in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that lead to one injured after a pickup collided with a horse and buggy. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday at May Post Office Rd. and Haiti Rd. Eden Twp. When...
One dead after fire in the Poconos
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a fire in Monroe County Friday night. Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the place on Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna. Firefighters found the victim on the floor inside the burning building. The coroner says...
Man Kills Himself In Berks Domestic Disturbance That Brought Major Police Presence
A man took his own life during a domestic disturbance involving a female that brought a major police response to the scene in Berks County over the weekend. Police responded to reports of a domestic incident on Morgantown Road just south of Westley Road around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Robeson police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
local21news.com
Crews battle late night blaze in Cumberland County, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Cumberland County are battling a blaze in Mechanicsburg, according to officials. According to emergency officials, the fire, on the 200 block of North Frederick Street, has gone to a second alarm. Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to...
Police searching for suspect in Luzerne County robbery
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night. White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the man...
PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
