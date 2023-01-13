ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vre4m_0kCynIzo00

Rendering of the Pershing Center mural in its potential new home at Wyuka cemetery and park area of Lincoln. (Courtesy of Michelle McCullough of Moment Architecture)

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena.

Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s Wyuka historical park and cemetery but are short of funds to cover relocation and rising installation costs.

Introduced Thursday, Legislative Bill 411 by State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln would earmark $1.5 million from the state’s general fund toward the $3 million preservation project. Private and philanthropic donations are to cover the rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxWB3_0kCynIzo00

State Sen. George Dungan at the State Capitol. (Courtesy of Dungan for Legislature)

Dungan said he appreciates history and art and said he is eager to see the mural displayed in the planned interactive setting.

Local artist Liz Shea-McCoy, a leader of the preservation effort, called the Wyuka grounds a perfect fit for what she describes as “the People’s Mural.”

Wyuka, which is a Lakota Indian word meaning “to rest,” was established in 1869 as a burial ground and Lincoln’s first public park. It has since grown into roughly 140 acres.

Its website also refers to the site as a “museum without walls,” which features statuary art, monumental architecture and historical tributes to Lincoln families, war veterans and more.

“It’s just magic,” said Shea-McCoy, who partnered with the Nebraska Historical Society and Foundation. “The whole environment at Wyuka and the history of that area of our state is a magical installation area for the Pershing Mural.”

The Pershing mural also has a storied history.

For nearly a decade, Nebraskans speculated what would become of the Pershing Center and the expansive mural that spanned its facade since 1957.

Created by artists Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammon, the mural’s assorted tiles depict 38 figures involved in wide-ranging activities such as sports and circus acts and historical scenes.

“It certainly holds tremendous meaning as a repository of both Nebraska history and lasting memories — and continues to be a treasure trove of ongoing support,” Shea-McCoy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUx7T_0kCynIzo00

Mural pieces stacked in a Lincoln warehouse (Courtesy of Roger Lempke)

But construction of the Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2013 helped render the Pershing Center obsolete. The area now is a future site of an affordable housing and mixed-use redevelopment project led by White Lotus Group of Omaha.

Last year, Shea-McCoy and a small team came together under a tight deadline and raised $850,000 for early phases of the preservation project. The group had to first get an expert opinion on feasibility. Then tiles were detached last August from the structure and stored in a Lincoln warehouse.

Several other relocation sites had been considered, but the magnitude of the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural posed concerns.

The Wyuka board of trustees approached Shea-McCoy, who said she jumped at the thought of installation in a green space by a planned pond adjacent to the busy O Street.

She said that the Wyuka board had been planning renovations and that the mural would offer a “perfect backdrop” for a future stage, seating area and outdoor performances.

Shea-McCoy also sees the mural as an additional source of educational programming for visitors.

If all goes as planned, construction of the mural support base could start before summer and dedication could occur later in 2024.

Shea-McCoy said efforts to save the mural reflect a “grit” that defines Nebraska.

“The effort has been embraced as both a great responsibility and special opportunity,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHTeV_0kCynIzo00

Rendering of the Pershing Center mural in its potential new home at Wyuka cemetery and park area of Lincoln. (Courtesy of Michelle McCullough of Moment Architecture)

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced

LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed in June by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, […] The post Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Parks featured on Discovery Channel series

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Parks will be in the national spotlight. They’ll be featured in the next episode of “RV There Yet?,” a Discovery Channel series developed by a Nebraska native and her husband. Patrice McCabe from Lincoln has always had a special place in...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Constitutional amendment would eliminate State Board of Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston on Friday proposed letting voters weigh in on a constitutional amendment that would eliminate the Nebraska State Board of Education and give the governor control over the state Department of Education. This is at least the sixth time since the...
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888

Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declares Monday as Religious Freedom Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed Monday as Religious Freedom Day. Pillen made the proclamation on the 237th anniversary of the 1786 Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom, according to his tweet. The statute, written by Thomas Jefferson, was a forerunner for religious freedoms in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend

The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Bill introduction continues in Nebraska Legislature

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators continued bill introduction in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session, introducing 84 measures Thursday and 48 measures Friday. Among the items introduced late in the week was a measure by Western Nebraska Senator Brian Hardin that would change provisions relating to home inspectors.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KENTUCKY STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went up from $9 to $10.50 with increases coming for the next three years. On Sunday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a local business to see how the hike in wages impacts...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site

PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The opening this week comes later than the originally projected 2022 date, but sooner than the 2024 date that officials last year said was […] The post Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy