New York City, NY

pix11.com

Sound detection program expands in NYC

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection plans to expand a pilot program that's been monitoring for vehicles with loud mufflers and issuing notices. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection plans to expand a pilot program that's been monitoring for vehicles with loud mufflers and issuing notices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

WIN shelter representative on New York City's migrant crisis

Christine Quinn, CEO of Win the largest shelter provider for families in New York City, joined PIX11 Morning News Tuesday morning to provide another perspective on the migrant crisis in New York City. WIN shelter representative on New York City’s migrant …. Christine Quinn, CEO of Win the largest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC politicians speak at NAN's MLK event in Harlem

Celebrations took place across New York City on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy. NYC politicians speak at NAN’s MLK event in Harlem. Celebrations took place across New York City on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy. NYC Winter Outing has deals on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Volunteers give back to community on MLK Jr. Day

One of the biggest ways to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is by giving back to the community. A group of volunteers in Queens did just that, helping others on their day off. Volunteers give back to community on MLK Jr. Day. One of the biggest ways...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to music video shoot

Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way to a music video shoot Monday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police sources. Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to …. Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Adams defends border visit in MLK Jr. Day speech

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is firing back at critics who said he should not have gone to the United States-Mexico border over the weekend. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is firing back at critics who said he should not have gone to the United States-Mexico border over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Street, Bridge Closures and General Transportation Updates Through 2026 in The Bronx

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the MTA, NYC Department of Transportation (DOT), New York City Department of Design & Construction (DDC), the NYPD, and other government agencies and private entities have shared the following street and bridge closures and transportation updates for The Bronx through 2026. MTA Announces...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY

A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story private home in Queens Saturday morning. The fire department got the call about the fire on the home's first floor around 1 a.m. on 90th Street and 89th Avenue. Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY. A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Precision policing helped Bronx combat major crimes, BP says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said precision policing has helped the brought combat major crimes. The NYPD pumped in several resources to help the Bronx, including placing more police officers in troubled areas. The neighborhood safety teams got guns off the streets and cops made significant gun-trafficking arrests, Gibson said on […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

