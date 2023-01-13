Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shooter still at large following Willimantic shooting
Meteorologist Scot Haney said rain is coming Thursday into Friday, and that it could start a little frozen. Here's his Tuesday 7 a.m. forecast. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Toy discounts, honeybee vaccine, driving in CT. Updated: 4 hours ago. A glut of toys leads to store discounts, the FDA approves a...
Eyewitness News
Yale campus declared ‘safe’ after false reports of person with a gun
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police confirmed to Channel 3 that they conducted an investigation and sweep of the Yale University campus after a report of a man with a gun. According to campus police and The Yale Daily News, just before 1 a.m., students received a “Yale Alert” that notified those in the area of Old Campus to shelter in place while authorities conducted an investigation.
Eyewitness News
Dog attack under investigation in Vernon
Responding officers were able to follow a trail of blood down North St., across Main St., and up the foot bridge where multiple spent shell casings were located. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91...
Eyewitness News
20-year-old shot multiple times during targeted attack in Willimantic
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Willimantic in which a man was targeted. The incident brought a LifeStar emergency helicopter to the city’s downtown area just before midnight on Tuesday. Shortly after it arrived, a 20-year-old man was transported to Windham Hospital with multiple...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Powder Ridge packed on school holiday
Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. A dog is dead and two people were injured after getting attacked by a dog in Vernon, according to police. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: 1 hour ago.
One person dead following shooting at West Springfield gas station
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Gun During Fight in Middletown
Middletown Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of firing several gunshots during an altercation Sunday night. Authorities said they were called to a shots fired incident at about 8 p.m. on Liberty Street. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place that resulted in a man firing his gun several times.
New Britain Herald
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty
BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Family, friends remember Mubarak Soulemane on 3rd anniversary of teen’s death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends are remembering the life of Mubarak Soulemane, who was shot and killed by a state trooper three years ago in West Haven. The family gathered on Crown Street in New Haven to honor his memory, holding pictures of him and wearing stickers of his face. Soulemane’s sister, […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Robbery Arrest
On January 13, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male from New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. At the time of the robbery the male was 17-years-old, making him a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his name will not be released at this time. This is the second arrest in the investigation, on October 6, 2022, Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven was arrested for his involvement in the robbery.
Eyewitness News
A wrong way driver strikes a cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Updated: 21 hours ago. Police are investigating...
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. Police say multiple neighborhoods in the city were hit. Police are investigating who stole them or if they are all connected. Catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem for communities all...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest
#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
WATCH: Wrong way driver on I-91 evades CT State Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A wrong way driver evaded a Connecticut State Trooper early Sunday morning just north of Hartford, on Interstate 91. Connecticut State Police said in a press release around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, they received several 911 calls reporting a wrong way vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 near Exit 33.
Several residents threatened in Bristol catalytic converter thefts
Several residents threatened in Bristol catalytic converter thefts.
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford Police Look for Car Allegedly Connected to Deadly Hit-and-Run
West Hartford Police are looking for the public's help finding a car that's believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month. Authorities say they've been actively investigating the hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 20, 2022 on Boulevard near Whiting Lane. An 89-year-old woman, identified as Eugenia...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police
A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
