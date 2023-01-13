ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Help 4 Kids needs drivers to help deliver food to area schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County organization that feeds children is in urgent need of drivers. Help 4 Kids feeds thousands of children each weekend through the Backpack Buddies program. They are looking for volunteers to deliver bags of food to area schools. The deliveries are typically...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Scam Alert: NC officials warn of fraudulent emails targeting DMV customers

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are warning state residents of a scam circulating around online. The department says several law enforcement agencies have reported that some residents have received scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation” which directs individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.
wpde.com

Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
wpde.com

1 in custody, 1 wanted by Horry Co. police for ongoing investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman wanted by Horry County police for an ongoing investigation is in custody, according to online booking records. Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea had an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, according to police. Records show she was taken into custody...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pawleys Island lost pup reunites with West Virginia family

MINERAL WELLS, WV (WPDE) — After nearly 3 years, Roscoe has been reunited with his best friend and owner, Calvin. ABC 15 shared with you Roscoe's story. He and his owner were in the Myrtle Beach area roughly two years ago when they were separated. Recently, an effort on...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was rescued from the roof of a home in Marion Saturday morning. Marion Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 400 block of Clifton Street for a person injured and trapped on the roof of a house. Crews said when...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Wildlife experts say removal of nests could impact bald eagle breeding season

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Seeing the nation's bird used to be a rare sighting, but the once-endangered bald eagle has increased its population here in the Lowcountry. “Much more prevalent then they used to be in 1976 there were only 13 nesting pairs known in South Carolina and now it probably close to 500 nesting pairs," said Jim Elliot, the CEO of Avian Conservation Center of Center of Birds of Prey.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

