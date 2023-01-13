Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
7 SC disaster-trained volunteers deploy to GA to assist families impacted by tornadoes
Seven disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Georgia to assist families impacted by the storms over the weekend. The Red Cross volunteers will respond to open shelters and provide emergency essential and emotional support. How can you help those affected by...
wpde.com
Free tax filing through Horry Co. United Way gets a boost in services through partnership
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The United Way of Horry County has a boost to their free tax filing services this year which is contributing to less waiting and to help to Spanish-speaking neighbors. The nonprofit has partnered with the United Way of Greenville County, so this year, anyone...
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
wpde.com
Collins Jollie Road home development to be discussed, voted on by Conway leaders
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday will be the first time leaders on Conway City Council will vote for or against a new development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes to the city. The Collins Jollie Road development dates back nearly four years. In 2019, a master plan...
wpde.com
Help 4 Kids needs drivers to help deliver food to area schools
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County organization that feeds children is in urgent need of drivers. Help 4 Kids feeds thousands of children each weekend through the Backpack Buddies program. They are looking for volunteers to deliver bags of food to area schools. The deliveries are typically...
wpde.com
Scam Alert: NC officials warn of fraudulent emails targeting DMV customers
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are warning state residents of a scam circulating around online. The department says several law enforcement agencies have reported that some residents have received scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation” which directs individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.
wpde.com
Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
wpde.com
First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
wpde.com
Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
wpde.com
Doctors worry Horry Co. mom has brain damage after unexpected cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, is still hospitalized in Jacksonville, Florida after suffering an unexpected cardiac arrest just over one week ago. Alexis and her husband, Andrew Prue, were in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Tennessee Titans game, sharing photos of the exciting outing just...
wpde.com
1 in custody, 1 wanted by Horry Co. police for ongoing investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman wanted by Horry County police for an ongoing investigation is in custody, according to online booking records. Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea had an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, according to police. Records show she was taken into custody...
wpde.com
Pawleys Island lost pup reunites with West Virginia family
MINERAL WELLS, WV (WPDE) — After nearly 3 years, Roscoe has been reunited with his best friend and owner, Calvin. ABC 15 shared with you Roscoe's story. He and his owner were in the Myrtle Beach area roughly two years ago when they were separated. Recently, an effort on...
wpde.com
2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
wpde.com
'We'll never let the dream die:' MLK Day breakfast honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Hundreds gathered in Myrtle Beach Monday for the annual Drum-Major Awards and Breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Community members were recognized and awarded for their leadership in our area. The event is part of Grand Strand Freedom Week hosted by The Carolina...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach residents' feathers are ruffled because of 'Goose Whisperer'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The name Mother Goose has intensified and gone to the next level. A Surfside Beach resident is dedicating her life to the protection of geese. Maria Pesce calls herself the Goose Whisperer and is very passionate about protecting the birds, despite being cited multiple times by the town.
wpde.com
Black Myrtle Beach gives back to community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A group of women whose mission is inclusion, unity, love, and peace gathered on Monday to give back to the Myrtle Beach community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group channeled l their inner child and reminisced about days spent on the...
wpde.com
Crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was rescued from the roof of a home in Marion Saturday morning. Marion Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 400 block of Clifton Street for a person injured and trapped on the roof of a house. Crews said when...
wpde.com
Wildlife experts say removal of nests could impact bald eagle breeding season
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Seeing the nation's bird used to be a rare sighting, but the once-endangered bald eagle has increased its population here in the Lowcountry. “Much more prevalent then they used to be in 1976 there were only 13 nesting pairs known in South Carolina and now it probably close to 500 nesting pairs," said Jim Elliot, the CEO of Avian Conservation Center of Center of Birds of Prey.
wpde.com
Prayers for Prue continue: Horry Co. mom still in hospital 1 week after cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, is still hospitalized in Jacksonville, Florida after suffering an unexpected cardiac arrest one week ago. Alexis Prue, and her husband, Andrew Prue, were in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Tennessee Titans game, sharing photos of the exciting outing just hours before being hospitalized.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach PD installs radar speed signs after community shares concerns over speeding
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of their 'Traffic Calming Initiative', the Surfside Beach Police Department has shared an update on the new measures they took to address concerns from citizens regarding speeding. Throughout the town's thoroughfare roads, Surfside Beach Police Chief Hofmann has installed portable radar speed...
Comments / 0