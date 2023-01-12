Norma Ruth (Park) Hart, 87, of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday January, 14, 2023 in Court House Manor Assisted Living in Washington Court House. She was born August 10, 1935 in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Delvin Daniel and Amy Faye (Holmes) Park. On April 30, 1955 she married Russell G. Hart, Jr. who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her life companion, Paul Cutright, an infant son, granddaughter, Elizabeth Yeager, brothers, Foster, Ralph, Robert, and Willard Park, sister, Janet Rutherford, and two infant sisters, Carol and Grace.

