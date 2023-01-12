Read full article on original website
Arlie Glen Adams, Jr., 75
Arlie Glenn Adams, Jr., 75, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio surrounded by his family and friends. He was born April 18, 1947 in Kopperston, West Virginia to the late Arlie Adams Sr. and Arlene Sturgill Adams. On October...
“Little Cindy” Johnson, 43
”Little Cindy” Johnson, 43, of Circleville passed away on January 14, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1979 in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Gothard. In addition to her adoptive parents Earl Wesley and Barb Johnson and Marvina and David Pelfrey, she is survived...
Ed E. Kershner, 65
Ed E. Kershner, age 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at home. He was born October 29, 1957 in Crawford County, Ohio the son of Edwin Eugene and Earlene Evelyn (Hollar) Kershner. He was a 1976 graduate of Bucyrus High School and retired from Werner Enterprises...
Alyce (Reeder) Patterson, 83
Alyce Patterson, 83, of Circleville went to Heaven on January 12, 2023 at Riverside Hospital. She was born on March 19, 1939 in Athens to Earl and Florence (Erwin) Reeder who preceded her in death. Alyce is survived by her children Robert Patterson, LeeAnn (Dave) Earick, Diana (Sherman) Wright, great...
Norma Ruth Hart, 87
Norma Ruth (Park) Hart, 87, of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday January, 14, 2023 in Court House Manor Assisted Living in Washington Court House. She was born August 10, 1935 in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Delvin Daniel and Amy Faye (Holmes) Park. On April 30, 1955 she married Russell G. Hart, Jr. who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her life companion, Paul Cutright, an infant son, granddaughter, Elizabeth Yeager, brothers, Foster, Ralph, Robert, and Willard Park, sister, Janet Rutherford, and two infant sisters, Carol and Grace.
Ernest D Wintersheimer, 74
Ernest D. Wintersheimer, 74, of Kingston died 4:15 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Embassy Valley View following a extend illness. He was born June 6, 1948 in Chillicothe to the late Russell W. and Wilma (Herman) Wintersheimer. On April 24, 1971, he married the former Dorothy “Dottie” Newton who...
Frank Angier, 95
Frank Angier was born on December 16, 1927 to Frank and Mae Odette Angier in New Haven, Vermont. He passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at his son, Frank’s, home near Hillsboro, Ohio. He was predeceased by his parents, his eight siblings, former wife, Liz Angier, and son-in-law,...
Paul Edward Chamblin, 83
Paul Edward Chamblin, 83, of Otway passed away at SOMC Hospice on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on December 18, 1939 in West Union to the late Chester Chamblin and Ollie Richard Bach. Surviving is his sister, Kay (Frankie) Wildman of Tucson, Arizona; niece and nephews Beverly (Dennis)...
Deborah (Iles) Tobin, 70
Deborah Tobin, 70, of Circleville passed away on January 13, 2023. She was born on October 7, 1952 in Circleville to Meinard and Peggy (Dollison) Iles. She was preceded in death by her parents. Deborah is survived by her husband Steve Tobin, children Jamey Tobin, Jennifer (Eric) Chambers, grandson Michael,...
More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
On MLK Day, two black officers remain on leave at Chillicothe Police Department
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On a federal holiday that honors one of the country’s leading civil rights movants, two black police officers remain on leave in a city that is being sued for racial discrimination. While Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day across the country, black officers —...
Standoff situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
Armed standoff in Gallia Co. ends with suspect in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday evening, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense armed standoff with a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road. According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. in response to reports...
Man arrested in the death of Vinton Co. child
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child that occurred on Sheets McCoy Road. The incident was reported to authorities on Sunday. According to authorities, Carl Jonas III was arrested in connection with the incident after a child was found...
Bogus money circulating across Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — Funny money is making its way across southern Ohio again. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, several reports of bogus $100 bills have been circulating throughout the county. The phony money, officials said, can be recognized by simply examining the bill for writing...
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
