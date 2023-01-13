ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scott Stroup
3d ago

I know it's only about $100 more we get on food stamps because of the pandemic food stamp part but that $100 goes a long way with the food prices being as high as they are everybody having to go back to their normal amounts could put people in Jeopardy and not eating their next meals especially if you are a single person getting food stamps you don't get much to begin with and families can use that extra money they get for having kids on food stamps as well people will start going hungry again or having to make the decision either to put food on the table medicines or pay bills or put gas in their car there's no end in sight to any of this inflation they keep saying it's cooling a little bit but I don't see where it's all still super high everywhere you go for everything that you need to live a day-to-day life it's nothing but a bunch of bullshit the government making money off of us suffering when are the American people going to wake up and say this is enough

