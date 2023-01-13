ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter school wants Queens elementary, middle, high schoolers to share buildings

NEW YORK -- A plan in southeast Queens could put elementary, middle and high school students in the same building.

Success Academies, a charter school chain, is looking to fill what it calls "empty space" in public school buildings. But many students, teachers and parents say it's inappropriate and would take away programs.

"I have a granddaughter, she's in second grade. I wouldn't want her coming here with kids that are 12, 13 years old," said Grace Hodges, a teacher's assistant.

Success Academies claims it has done this before and wants to do it again in August at a pair of public school buildings. One on Guy Brewer Boulevard has three middle schools, including a special needs school. The other is at Springfield Gardens Campus, which has four existing schools.

"One is about 50 percent vacant, the other one is about 63 percent, and I'm sure you know that in southeast Queens there is tremendous demand for excellent schools," said Eva Moskowitz, founder and CEO of Success Academies.

Parents and faculty disagree.

"I'm a little concerned about the social and emotional wellbeing of our children," another parent said.

M.S. 72's grant is in jeopardy because new neighbors would stop its expansion and growth.

Students at the Springfield Gardens Campus organized a walkout last month. Community members also got involved.

"Programs like honor society, gateway, they would have to be cut out and these programs are the one's that are preparing us for college," said Najwa Waysome, a junior.

"That would take away from the extracurriculars that we do on our fields, such as tennis," said Amarachi Stanley, a senior.

CBS2 was granted special access inside Springfield Gardens Educational Campus on Thursday.

"We are busting at the seams," said Excelsior Preparatory High School Principal Rodney Orji. "It gets to the point where a lot of our classes, they serve multiple purposes. Any co-location would disrupt that."

Orji said the school is so overcrowded that students are taking a citywide exam in a science laboratory.

"We will have to lose rooms in order for co-location to happen," said Orji.

Moskowitz said the students wouldn't see each other often.

"The high school students get that they're around a 5-year-old, so their language changes," said Moskowitz.

"There's a potential for inappropriate interaction," said Orji.

A vote is expected later this month. If approved, the charter schools could move in in August.

A New York City Public Schools spokesperson told us both buildings have sufficient space to adhere to class size maximums and ensure student safety.

They added the Panel for Education Policy is considering several charter school proposals.

