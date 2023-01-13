Read full article on original website
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers stumbled on tens of thousands in stolen items while executing a routine search warrant at a Colorado Springs home late Monday morning. Police had gone to the home in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard hoping to locate identity theft and fraud suspect Adam...
Colorado Dollar Store Thief Disguised Himself as Woman + Arrested
We've all seen crime movies where thieves carry out a big, extravagant heist and then disguise themselves in an effort to avoid getting caught. Well, a recent heist that took place in Colorado involved a man who couldn't have gotten away with much, and his disguise, while creative, didn't work out as he'd planned.
Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man at the center of a major theft investigation tells 11 News he has no idea where the stolen items came from. Colorado Springs police officers discovered more than $50,000 in stolen construction equipment while serving an unrelated warrant at a home on Meadowland Boulevard Monday. Suspect Adam Vanmeter and two others were taken into custody.
Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
13-year-old El Paso County boy missing since Sunday night
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies need the public’s help finding a missing boy. Thirteen-year-old Edgar hasn’t been seen since since leaving his home 8:30 Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says he left on foot, but that there’s a chance he was picked up by friends heading to Denver.
Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19. CSU There will be detours The post Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
Certain vehicles are at higher risk of being stolen in Pueblo, according to stats shared by police
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are sharing statistics recently released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority when it comes to stolen vehicles. According to the report, there were 38,339 vehicles reported stolen in Colorado in 2022. The statistic is a 3.25 percent increase when compared to 2021 and is more than 100 vehicles per day, on average.
13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week. According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
