ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Prices still higher in New York City area amid falling inflation

By Alice Gainer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kk53j_0kCym4l600

Grocery prices still high in Tri-State amid positive inflation report 02:07

NEW YORK -- Inflation is finally slowing down.

The Consumer Price Index rose 6.5 percent in December , compared with the year prior. That's down from 7.1 percent in November.

CBS2's Alice Gainer explains what it means for your wallet.

"For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down," said President Joe Biden.

In December, prices dropped slightly, 0.1 percent from November.

Mr. Biden said falling gas prices are a big reason for the decrease.

"Now gas is down more than a dollar seventy from its peak. That adds up to a typical family with two vehicles to a savings of $180 a month," said Mr. Biden.

In the New York-New Jersey area, energy prices fell 5 percent over the month, with gasoline prices dropping 9.5 percent and household energy prices decreasing 2 percent.

Overall consumer prices are down nationally, but they're up in our area.

"It was the second consecutive month that we've had a 0.2 percent increase in prices," said Bruce Bergman, a regional economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "The last couple of months we've had kind of a pickup in rents, and we hadn't seen anything like that here locally in a while."

Experts said higher numbers in our area are not surprising.

"There are still some staples in our daily life that are still remaining high, and because we live in the Greater New York area they are going to stay high," said Carl Gould, president of 7 Stage Advisors.

Price hikes at the grocery store are slowing, but still way up.

"Grocery prices in the local area are still up 10.1 percent over the year, which is quite a bit larger than what we're used to," said Bergman.

"But the rate of increase is starting to decelerate in a big way and that should continue through the first half of this year," said CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger. "The Fed doesn't want to go too far, because it can really slow down growth and push us into a recession."

This was the last inflation report before the Federal Reserve meets to decide whether to increase interest rates again to further reduce inflation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Gas prices drop in New Jersey, dip nationwide

NEW JERSEY -- Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said.AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.28, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.Analysts say the recent surge in gas prices due to frigid weather and holiday travel may be ending as the weather improves and demand decreases.They expect prices at the pump to decline heading toward February but believe the national averages before Christmas will likely turn out to have been the lows for this winter.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 98.7

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
CBS New York

Charges against NYPD officer accused of spying for China could be dropped

NEW YORK -- Charges could be dropped against an NYPD officer accused of spying for China. The U.S. attorney in Brooklyn filed a motion to dismiss the case against Baimadajie Angwang due to additional information. Prosecutors had accused Angwang of acting as an illegal agent for the People's Republic of China. They alleged he gave the Chinese government information about Tibetan citizens living in New York and committed wire fraud. But now, the feds want the case dropped. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

The Point: Lawmakers, advocates examine rise in hate crimes

Hate crimes are on the rise in New York City and the nation.As we mark one year since the death of Michelle Go, who was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming subway train, we examine the causes and possible solutions to this troubling societal problem. The PointNew York State Assembly Member Ron Kim of Queens and New York City Council Member Kalman Yeger of Brooklyn share their thoughts on what's behind the local and national rises in hate crimes. Watch their discussion with Marcia Kramer here or in the video player above. Talking PointLeo Ferguson, director of strategic projects for Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, and Charles Fain Lehman, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, advocate for possible solutions to the rise in hate crimes. Your PointNew Yorkers are troubled by the rise in hate crimes. Exclamation PointAll four of our guests weigh in on what could be done to suppress hate speech, including if social media should be moderated, and what the root causes are."The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City's Restaurant Week begins Tuesday

NEW YORK -- Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday in New York City.The month-long celebration allows food lovers to take advantage of special dining deals.Hundreds of restaurants are offering special menus with $30 lunch options and dinners costing $45 or $60.Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 17 through Feb. 12.For more information, visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Adams requests emergency aid as migrants arrive at record pace

NEW YORK -- The stream of asylum seekers arriving in New York City has reached a record pace. Mayor Eric Adams says the city has run out of room and is asking the state for a lifeline. Adams said there's no more room at the inn. The 74 emergency shelters and four humanitarian relief centers opened to cope with the influx of asylum seekers are packed to the gills."What is happening in El Paso, Houston, Washington, Chicago, New York, it is unfair. It's unfair to all of our cities," the mayor said.Adams is petitioning Gov. Kathy Hochul for immediate emergency assistance. "We are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams heads to U.S. southern border

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams traveled to the U.S southern border on Saturday as he seeks assistance in dealing with a record number of migrants arriving in New York City. He says the city needs help from the federal government and the state.Friday, the mayor asked Gov. Kathy Hochul for help housing the asylum seekers, saying shelters are bursting at the seams from the endless flow of migrant buses.Nearly 40,000 migrants have arrived in New York City in the past several months. We're told 3,100 migrants arrived in the city last week, with 835 on Thursday alone -- a record high."People are actually...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

4 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in New York

NEW YORK -- Four second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, in the Jan. 13 Mega Millions drawing were sold in New York, the lottery said Saturday. The winning tickets, which matched five numbers from Friday night's drawing, were sold in Long Island City, Manhattan, Newburgh and Plainview.The winning numbers were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and a Mega Ball of 14.The owner of Mega News on East 57th Street and Second Avenue says this isn't the first time someone hit big in his store."This is the third time we've got a winner here, so first time, like $250,000, and the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rep. Torres calls for air travel systems investigation

NEW YORK -- Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres is demanding an investigation of air travel systems after an outage grounded flights across the United States this week.He wants Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation to look into cyber vulnerabilities.READ MORE: Hundreds of flights delayed as lawmakers demand answers over FAA outageThe Federal Aviation Administration says on Wednesday, a corrupted database file knocked out a safety system, causing thousands of flights to be canceled or delayed.Torres says a last-century air travel system is destined to fail in light of today's cyber challenges.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

At Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, the sound of winning lottery tickets is welcome, and frequent

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- We're still waiting to learn who won Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but a second prize ticket worth a cool $1 million was sold in Orange County. CBS2's Tony Aiello visited the retailer in Newburgh, where Lady Luck has been a frequent visitor lately. In a quiet strip mall, the sound of winning lottery tickets is welcome and frequent. "It's exciting, actually," a store clerk said. Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road sold a $50,000 winner for Saturday's Powerball, and a $1 million winner for Friday's Mega Millions, the fifth $1 million or more prize sold there since it opened...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

NYC restaurants, Broadway and more offering winter discounts

NEW YORK -- Broadway Week and Restaurant Week both get underway Tuesday, as part of New York City's larger Winter Outing program. The deals actually run for nearly four weeks until Feb. 12.Hundreds of restaurants across the five boroughs are offering special menus, with $30 lunch options and three-course dinner options that run either $45 or $60. People can also purchase two Broadway tickets for the price of one to more than 20 shows, including favorites like "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Moulin Rouge," "Chicago" and even "Hamilton."On top of all that, there's something called Must See Week, offering two-for-one tickets to different museums,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ourtownny.com

Girl, 17, Dies In Jump From UES Building

In the middle of the day on Sunday, Jan. 15, a 17-year-old girl died after jumping from a “luxury apartment building” on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported later that afternoon. She had jumped from the eighth floor of 122 East 82nd Street, police told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Passenger on plane in near collision on JFK runway speaks out

NEW YORK -- Federal investigators are looking into a close call between two planes on the runway at Kennedy Airport.Officials said a London-bound American Airlines plane crossed a runway at JFK where a Delta plane was accelerating to take off for the Dominican Republic on Friday. The Delta pilot slammed on the brakes, narrowly missing the American 777, which the FAA said was just 1,000 feet away.It was a wrong turn that could've had deadly consequences.  "The last clearance, we were given, we were cleared to cross, is that correct?" said a pilot in audio from air traffic control. "I guess...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FAA investigating after 2 planes nearly collide on JFK runway

NEW YORK -- The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two planes nearly collided on the runway at Kennedy Airport. A Delta Boeing 737 was gearing up for takeoff, but had to abort when an American Airlines plane crossed on the wrong runway about 1,000 feet away on Friday night. The Delta plane, with 145 passengers and six crew members, was headed for the Dominican Republic.The passengers were deplaned and the flight took off Saturday morning. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy