Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Beef Council: New year, new beef-based recipes using kitchen gadgets!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One of the many resolutions we might set for the new year is to try new things, and what better way than with new recipes for that holiday gift you’ve been eager to use? Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few recipes to help you take the guesswork out of cooking beef with some of the most popular kitchen items from the holiday season.
nbc15.com
Mt. Horeb-based organization connects school automotive programs with area auto shops
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - As the worker shortage continues to impact the auto industry, Mount Horeb-based company ‘WrenchWay’ is targeting high schools, connecting them with area auto shops. Co-founder and president of WrenchWay Jay Goninen says whether a school program is in need of a donation, a speaker,...
nbc15.com
A soggy holiday coming up
It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's...
nbc15.com
Messy travel expected Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on Thursday as it looks like we’ll be receiving our first significant snowfall of the month in southern Wisconsin. A First Alert Day is in place for Thursday, as travel will likely be impacted especially during the morning commute. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch for our northern and western counties (not including Dane) from 6 PM Wednesday through 3 PM Thursday.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Messy commutes expected Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday, January 19, as a wintry system will impact southern Wisconsin. Right now, this Alert Day is not due to how much snow we’re expecting to see but rather the timing of the snow for the Thursday morning commute.
nbc15.com
Widespread rain to continue all day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a soggy Monday ahead in southern Wisconsin. Showers will last through most of the day today, with a few breaks in the rain possible during the later afternoon. Today will feel spring-like, with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s this morning and reaching the mid-40s this afternoon. Winds will still be breezy out of the southeast.
nbc15.com
Wyoming weighs electric car ban
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (WMTV) – As more and more carmakers are overhauling their lineups to fill them with electric vehicles, some Wyoming lawmakers want to send those companies a message: Keep those cars out of our state. A new proposal by six Wyoming state legislators would seek to ban sales...
nbc15.com
REPORT: Matt Mitchell joins Fickell’s staff as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN college football writer, Pete Thamel, former Grand Valley State University head coach Matt Mitchell is joining Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. In a press release on Sunday, the Grand Valley State athletic department said...
Comments / 0