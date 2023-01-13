JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grandparents were the target of a triple murder in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday after an ongoing family dispute, according to a family member. Uneeda Hardy and Gregory Merritt, both in their early 60′s, along with a family friend were murdered. The couple’s nephew told Action News Jax it was the result of a family feud. He did not want to go on camera or give a statement but showed a picture from Facebook of the couple which neighbors confirmed lived in the home.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO