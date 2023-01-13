Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Grandparents killed by grandson in triple murder, family member says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grandparents were the target of a triple murder in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday after an ongoing family dispute, according to a family member. Uneeda Hardy and Gregory Merritt, both in their early 60′s, along with a family friend were murdered. The couple’s nephew told Action News Jax it was the result of a family feud. He did not want to go on camera or give a statement but showed a picture from Facebook of the couple which neighbors confirmed lived in the home.
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
First Coast News
Trial for Jacksonville woman charged in 14-year-old daughter's death starts Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A Jacksonville mother facing manslaughter and child abuse charges is the death of her 14-year-old daughter is going to trial Tuesday. Jury selection is expected to begin early Tuesday morning. Amanda Guthrie was arrested...
1 person dead, another injured in Sherwood Forest neighborhood shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, JSO responded to the Sherwood Forest area after calls came in of a shooting. In a police briefing that just took place, it’s been confirmed that two people were shot at 4900 Portsmouth Ave. One man in his early 20s suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died at the scene.
First Coast News
4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
First Coast News
Man in custody, charged with murder in Jacksonville triple homicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above related video was originally published Sunday. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man accusing him of killing three people Sunday. Ja-Darrius Jones, 18, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Police said the victims were shot to death. Police say...
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
JSO: Woman injured from shooting in Sandalwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Sandalwood area at 2200 Luana Dr. E. JSO reported that at around 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene finding a woman was shot in the torso. The woman was transported to a nearby...
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons show canceled due to 'unanticipated medical procedure'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' concert at the Florida Theatre on Saturday has been postponed, according to a press release. The release cites "unforeseen circumstances" leading to the cancelation of the show scheduled for Jan. 14...
Two women shot while driving on I-95 North
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two women were shot while driving along I-95 North early this morning in what may have been a case of road rage. It happened on the busy stretch of I-95 where someone opened fire upon two women, one a driver, and the other a passenger. JSO says they got several calls about a double shooting around 2:45 this morning.
Video | 'Do you recognize the shooter?': Ksoo's father identifies him as Lil Buck's killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new video of Abdul Robinson Sr., father of Jacksonville rapper Ksoo (real name Hakeem Robinson), shows the moment he identifies his son as the killer in a video of the first-degree murder of Charles McCormick. McCormick, known as Lil Buck, was killed in January 2020.
JSO: 19-year-old injured from shooting in Hillcrest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 19-year-old man was injured from a shooting in the Hillcrest area at 1200 Labelle St. JSO reported that at 4:00 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a young man suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
JAX to Kansas City flights $500 and up round trip
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I’m all of a sudden in the mood for some Kansas City Barbecue!. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to Missouri to play the Chiefs on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m. The game is once again airing on NBC. We know some of the dedicated Jaguars fanbase...
Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
JSO: 3 found dead from reported homicide in Copper Hill area
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three people dead from a reported homicide in a Copper Hill parking lot on 11000 Bridges Road. JSO reported that at around 12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched due to reported shots fired. When arriving, JSO stated that an adult man...
Trevor Lawrence celebrates victory over Chargers at Waffle House
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional playoff round, several players were spotted eating at the Jacksonville Beach Waffle House in true Duval County fashion. This includes star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who apparently is a big fan of the Texas Bacon...
First Coast News
