Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters responded to a home heavily involved in flames Saturday morning. The family was able to escape unharmed, but the house is likely to be a total loss. At about 8:50 a.m., dispatch received a call of a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the...
