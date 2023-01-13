Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
Spalding County residents 'in awe' they survived tornado after storm left behind 'mangled mess'
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County officials announced Monday they are helping residents get the help they need after severe weather caused tornadoes and damaging winds last Thursday. The road to recovery could stretch on for weeks or even months as residents scramble to consider what's next after their homes were destroyed.
The Citizen Online
Chainsaw crews deployed to communities hit hard by Thursday’s tornadoes
GRIFFIN, Ga. – Chainsaw crews from Georgia Baptist churches expect to be busy for three weeks or more helping tornado victims remove trees from their homes and property in Griffin and other hard-hit communities. They began arriving within hours of the tornado outbreak that’s being blamed for two deaths...
Good Samaritans help clear roads for families, emergency crews after Georgia's storms
JACKSON, Ga. — Nicolette Agan was on the phone with her mother Thursday – when severe weather hit Jackson, Georgia. "I said, 'you guys gotta find cover.' I just happen to look it up and it was right over her house," Agan said. Agan's mother lives along Lake...
wgxa.tv
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
WXIA 11 Alive
East Point crews respond to 2 house fires hours apart
The first fire started at a home off Dodson Drive. The next morning, another fire was seen coming from a home off Ben Hill Road.
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parts of Butts County still without power after two tornadoes touched down
JACKSON LAKE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two tornadoes ripped through Butts County last week causing widespread damage. 400 utility poles were broken in a county of 25,000 people, according to officials. Crews are desperately working to get the power grid back to full strength, meanwhile, homeowners are trying to...
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fire breaks out at East Point home on Ben Hill Road
It started at a home off Ben Hill Road, according to East Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Lindsey Cassell. He added that no one was hurt during the fire.
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
WXIA 11 Alive
Everything we know about last week's tornadoes in Georgia
ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
fox8live.com
Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia during storms last week, NWS says
At least five tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down during the powerful storms that impacted metro Atlanta and North Georgia last week, the NWS said Monday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a story of survival that had an entire Griffin neighborhood cheering last Thursday night, even after an EF-3 tornado ravaged their homes. A 30,000-pound tree fell on top of 41-year-old Jonas Bush, but now he’s on the road to recovery. Atlanta...
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters rescue elderly, disabled residents stuck nearly 24 hours after tornado
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 24 hours after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Spalding County, some elderly and disabled residents were still stuck in their homes Friday afternoon. "We are crawling up under the wires to take food and water to them," said Joycelyn Collier, whose 71-year-old mom was among...
WXIA 11 Alive
Residents work to clear debris in Griffin
Crews are not waiting until the morning to start clearing the debris in Griffin. Here's a look as people start to get rid of fallen trees.
