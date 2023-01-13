ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
The Citizen Online

Chainsaw crews deployed to communities hit hard by Thursday’s tornadoes

GRIFFIN, Ga. – Chainsaw crews from Georgia Baptist churches expect to be busy for three weeks or more helping tornado victims remove trees from their homes and property in Griffin and other hard-hit communities. They began arriving within hours of the tornado outbreak that’s being blamed for two deaths...
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Parts of Butts County still without power after two tornadoes touched down

JACKSON LAKE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two tornadoes ripped through Butts County last week causing widespread damage. 400 utility poles were broken in a county of 25,000 people, according to officials. Crews are desperately working to get the power grid back to full strength, meanwhile, homeowners are trying to...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Everything we know about last week's tornadoes in Georgia

ATLANTA — As several communities south of Atlanta and in other parts of Georgia continue to recover after a series of tornadoes hit the state last Thursday, the full scope of the tornadoes is becoming clearer. The National Weather Service continues to confirm details of the tornadoes, with another...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a story of survival that had an entire Griffin neighborhood cheering last Thursday night, even after an EF-3 tornado ravaged their homes. A 30,000-pound tree fell on top of 41-year-old Jonas Bush, but now he’s on the road to recovery. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

