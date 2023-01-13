Extremely extreme collaborative albums have been all the rage lately, and now we’ve got another one coming down the pike. Presumably, you will not be surprised to learn that Full Of Hell are involved. Full Of Hell, the adventurous Maryland grinders, are involved. Full Of Hell are always cranking out side-project material or going on extremely extreme collaborative quests; later this month, Sightless Pit, Full Of Hell frontman Dylan Walker’s project with the Body’s Lee Buford, will release their new album Lockstep Bloodwar next week. Not long after that, Full Of Hell will drop a whole new collaborative LP that they made with Denver trio Primitive Man.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO