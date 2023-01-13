Read full article on original website
Amber Arcades – “True Love”
Next month, Amber Arcades is releasing a new album, Barefoot On Diamond Road, the Dutch musician’s first new album in nearly five years. We’ve heard “Just Like Me” and “Odd To Even” from it so far, and today we’re getting another single, “True Love.”
Eluvium – “Vibration Consensus Reality (For Spectral Multiband Resonator)” & “Scatterbrains”
Last fall, the Portland composer Matthew Robert Cooper announced a new Eluvium album, (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality). It won’t be out until May, but Cooper is planning on sharing two tracks a month from it until it’s released. First up was the pair of “Escapement” and “Swift Automatons”; today, he’s offered up two more, “Vibration Consensus Reality (For Spectral Multiband Resonator)” and “Scatterbrains.”
Full Of Hell & Primitive Man – “Rubble Home”
Extremely extreme collaborative albums have been all the rage lately, and now we’ve got another one coming down the pike. Presumably, you will not be surprised to learn that Full Of Hell are involved. Full Of Hell, the adventurous Maryland grinders, are involved. Full Of Hell are always cranking out side-project material or going on extremely extreme collaborative quests; later this month, Sightless Pit, Full Of Hell frontman Dylan Walker’s project with the Body’s Lee Buford, will release their new album Lockstep Bloodwar next week. Not long after that, Full Of Hell will drop a whole new collaborative LP that they made with Denver trio Primitive Man.
B. Cool-Aid – “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” (Feat. V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, & Maurice II)
B. Cool-Aid, the duo made up of Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, have announced a new album, Leather Blvd., which will be out on March 31. It’s the pair’s first project together under the name since 2019’s Syrup; two tracks, “COO” and “usedtoo,” came out last year. Today, they’ve shared a new single called “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me),” a loose five-minute track that features contributions from V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, and Maurice II. Check it out below.
James Murphy Talks White Noise‘s “New Body Rhumba” And LCD Soundsystem’s Oscar Chances
LCD Soundsystem have a new song, “New Body Rhumba,” featured in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix adaptation of White Noise. “New Body Rhumba” made the Best Original Song shortlist for this year’s Academy Awards, and James Murphy recently talked to IndieWire about its chances to actually get nominated for an Oscar when the final nominees are revealed next week. After joking that he doesn’t actually care whether or not they pick up a nomination, Murphy expanded:
Sleaford Mods – “UK Grim”
Sleaford Mods have a new album on the way, UK Grim, the duo’s follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs. They started working on it at the UK warehouse JT Soars before finishing it up at the home studio of Andrew Fearn. It includes contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw.
