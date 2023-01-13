After MedCare cuts ties, Pike Co. signs ambulance coverage with new provider, announces fall levy

Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple Ohio fire departments respond to heavy structure fire
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — A Saturday morning structure fire damaged a garage and two nearby homes in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy Fire Department says it responded to a heavily involved structure fire with two nearby exposures on Ohio Route 143 around 7:01 a.m. PFD says crews contained the fire within an hour after they […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
WSAZ
First responders race to scene of structure fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bogus money circulating across Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — Funny money is making its way across southern Ohio again. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, several reports of bogus $100 bills have been circulating throughout the county. The phony money, officials said, can be recognized by simply examining the bill for writing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Armed standoff in Gallia Co. ends with suspect in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday evening, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense armed standoff with a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road. According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. in response to reports...
sciotopost.com
US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year
PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
On MLK Day, two black officers remain on leave at Chillicothe Police Department
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On a federal holiday that honors one of the country’s leading civil rights movants, two black police officers remain on leave in a city that is being sued for racial discrimination. While Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day across the country, black officers —...
Ironton Tribune
County will sell Union Rome sewer system
Sale has to be approved by Public Utilities Commission. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Lawrence County Commissioners had reached an agreement to sell the Union Rome sewer system to Aqua. Closing of the sale is anticipated to be sometime this summer if the deal gets approval from the...
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Overdose Leads to Drug Search
On Saturday January 14 2023 Nelsonville Police along with Athens County EMS were summoned to 1106 Poplar Street for a drug overdose with an unresponsive person. Upon the arrival of emergency responders, they were denied entry into the residence and the overdosing person was brought outside, after Narcan took effect. The victim was transported to the hospital and contact was made with the person in control of the property, who advised that half the people found in the residence should not be there. Two people in the residence, Robert Waddell and Shelby Williams were taken into custody on active warrants. Mr. Waddell was transported to the Regional Jail and Ms. Williams was served copies of her charges by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
sciotopost.com
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Arrest Two Drug Suspected Traffickers in Meigs County
Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).
sciotopost.com
Two Teens Medflown, One Juvenile Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Hocking County
Hocking – Two 18-year-olds were flown by Helicopter and one juvenile was transported after a single-vehicle crash in Hocking county. According to Ohios State Highway Patrol the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some reason, the Versa drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, then drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
kentuckytoday.com
Longtime northeastern Ky. pastor retires after 38 years
ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) — Ronald Riley says he thinks all churches have their ups and downs. For 38 years, he has celebrated the “ups” and persevered during the “downs” as pastor of Blackburn Avenue Baptist Church. After surviving esophageal cancer in the past year, he announced his retirement to the church last month.
West Virginia communities mourning after firefighter dies, his mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters save Circleville restaurant from flames
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters were able to save Captain D’s, a local Circleville restaurant after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. A 9-1-1 call came into dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. regarding smoke coming from the ceiling. According to the Pickaway Township Fire Department, upon arrival crews found smoke...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested in the death of Vinton Co. child
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child that occurred on Sheets McCoy Road. The incident was reported to authorities on Sunday. According to authorities, Carl Jonas III was arrested in connection with the incident after a child was found...
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Comments / 2