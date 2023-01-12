Read full article on original website
The Verge
Microsoft launches Azure OpenAI service with ChatGPT coming soon
Microsoft is rolling out its Azure OpenAI service this week, allowing businesses to integrate tools like DALL-E into their own cloud apps. Microsoft has been testing this Azure service for just over a year, and it will soon include access to ChatGPT, the conversational AI that made headlines last year.
The Verge
The Mac Pro is now Apple’s last machine with an Intel chip
In the process of updating its Mac Mini lineup, Apple has discontinued the last remaining Intel-based Mac Mini computers. Its online store now lists three main variants of the miniature desktop computer powered by M2 and M2 Pro chips, with no sign of the Intel Core i5-powered model that was listed on the site as of earlier this week.
The Verge
Samsung’s new 200-megapixel camera sensor is almost certainly inside the new Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 is a new 200-megapixel camera sensor whose specs precisely match what’s rumored to be in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These include a size of 1/1.3” and 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels. It’s been announced just weeks before the Galaxy S23 Ultra is widely expected to be unveiled on February 9th.
The Verge
Monday’s top tech news: Twitter’s third-party client ban seems like no accident
Although Twitter is yet to issue an official statement on why most major third-party clients broke last week, it increasingly seems as though the outage is intentional. The Information reported over the weekend that the outage is no accident, meaning Twitter has effectively just kneecapped several apps designed to help people use its service without having the decency to let their developers know. I think John Gruber says it best when he calls this behavior “absurdly disrespectful.”
The Verge
Google reportedly working on AirTag-like location trackers
Google is reportedly working on a location tracking tag to compete with the likes of Apple’s AirTags and Tile trackers, according to developer (and reliable leaker) Kuba Wojciechowski. Wojciechowski discovered references that indicate Google is working on support for locator tags in Fast Pair — Google’s method for quickly pairing nearby Bluetooth devices — and claims in a Twitter thread that Google is developing its own first-party tracker to use with the feature (seen via Sammobile).
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
The Verge
Getty Images is suing the creators of AI art tool Stable Diffusion for scraping its content
Getty Images is suing Stability AI, creators of popular AI art tool Stable Diffusion, over alleged copyright violation. In a press statement shared with The Verge, the stock photo company said it believes that Stability AI “unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright” to train its software and that Getty Images has “commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of Justice in London” against the firm.
The Verge
New Pixel Fold leak lands in physical space
The Pixel Fold isn’t official yet, but it might as well be. Last month we got renders. Now the dude Dave2D got an alleged dummy model of the Pixel foldable and extrapolated a bunch of features out of the mostly featureless plastic. Some highlights:. Based on the hinge, the...
The Verge
Apple announces MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
Apple has announced new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, featuring its latest M2 Pro and Max chips. The M2 Pro model will launch with a 12-core CPU, up to 19-core GPU, and up to 32GB of unified memory, while the M2 Max includes up to 38 cores of GPU power and support for up to 96GB of unified memory.
The Verge
Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound
Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.
The Verge
Tuesday’s top tech news: An Apple (a) day
Apple unleashed an M2-powered update to a couple of its product lines today, with the introduction of a new Mac Mini, as well as refreshed MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch laptops, now available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside. Apple didn’t invite the press to Apple Park for...
Futurism
The Best Cheap Soundbars of 2023
When it comes to our home theater, we all like big sound. Whether we’re revisiting Gandalf in the accompaniment of Howard Shore’s stunning orchestral arrangements in the “Lord of the Rings,” or checking in to see a musical guest on “The Tonight Show,” the best cheap soundbars offer enough power and dimensionality to revolutionize your home cinema audio.
The Verge
Netflix streaming turns 16 today, which explains its non-committal temperament
Netflix streaming is getting into its angsty teenage years, as today marks 16 years since it launched its streaming services. It’s easy to forget what things were like before the age of streaming, but a decade-and-a-half ago, if you had a Netflix subscription, that meant paying a monthly subscription for a rotation of DVDs mailed to your door.
The Verge
These are real earrings — and also real earbuds
These may look like your typical pair of earrings outfitted with — rather large — pearls, but they’re more than just jewelry: they actually double as ultra-discrete earbuds (via Gizmodo). The clip-on or stud H1 Audio Earrings from Nova Audio feature two speakers behind both pearls (which are real, by the way) that use directional sound to transmit audio up and into your ears.
The Verge
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price
Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
The Verge
Who should be the next CEO of Twitter?
The following is a free preview from last week’s Command Line, my new weekly newsletter about the tech industry’s inside conversation:. Elon Musk has said he will find a new CEO for Twitter after users voted for him to leave. But who would, in his own words, be “foolish enough to take the job”?
The Verge
This 5TB Western Digital hard drive drops to an all-time low
If you have a lot of data you need to back up or transfer, you might want to check out Best Buy’s current deal on Western Digital’s Easystore portable hard drive. Right now, you can buy the 5TB portable hard drive $89.99 instead of $117.99. That’s an all-time low and a discount we haven’t seen since Black Friday. It’s even cheaper than the 4TB model, which is on sale for $99.99.
The Verge
AI art tools Stable Diffusion and Midjourney targeted with copyright lawsuit
A trio of artists have launched a lawsuit against Stability AI and Midjourney, creators of AI art generators Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, and artist portfolio platform DeviantArt, which recently created its own AI art generator, DreamUp. The artists — Sarah Andersen, Kelly McKernan, and Karla Ortiz — allege that these...
The Verge
Keychron cuts the cord on one of our favorite mechanical keyboards
Keychron is launching a wireless version of one of its best keyboards. The new Keychron Q1 Pro has a very similar design to the company’s existing Q1 keyboard — which we think is one of the best off-the-shelf keyboards you can buy — with a gasket-mount design and aluminum case. But the difference with the $194 Q1 Pro is that it can connect via USB cable or Bluetooth, where it offers a battery life of up to 300 hours. It can remember wireless connections to up to three devices.
The Verge
Tweetbot is down again
Tweetbot is down again. The Twitter client briefly became available in the midst of an outage that locked users out of major third-party Twitter clients. While users could sign in to Tweetbot and browse through tweets, some said they couldn’t post anything to Twitter through the service without getting an error message stating they’ve reached a “data limit.” But now users say they can’t sign in at all.
