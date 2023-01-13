Akron (11-6, 3-1) vs Central Michigan (7-10, 2-2) Tuesday, Jan 16 • McGuirk Arena. Akron is back on the road this week with the first stop heading to Mount Pleasant, Mich. to play Central Michigan at McGuirk Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. Fans can follow the action on ESPN+ with Adam Jaksa (PxP) and Matt DeVries (analyst) on the call or listen to Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO 640 AM with Dave Skoczen (PxP) and Joe Dunn (analyst). Live stats are also available on GoZips.com.

AKRON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO