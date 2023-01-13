The Top 5 Books to Gift This New Year

Books can be tricky gifts.

On the one hand, they’re quick and easy buys, the perfect shape for wrapping, and they hold the power to demonstrate a genuine understanding of your recipient’s interests. On the other hand, if you purchase the wrong book, it might just end up sitting on a bookshelf unread for years — or worse, in a box marked “free” on the side of the street.

Looking at it like that, picking the perfect book can start to feel like a lot of pressure. Thankfully, we’re here to help. We scoured best-of lists across the internet and pulled five favorites we think will be sure-fire wins for anyone.

Keep reading for five books to gift this new year, or cut to the chase and buy a book you know they’ll love .

1. How To Stop Caring What Others Think: For Real by Shona Schwartz

How To Stop Caring What Others Think

With a title like How To Stop Caring What Others Think , you might expect author Shona Schwartz to have a frank, real-talk attitude — well, think again. While her prose is straightforward, it approaches the challenges we face through a highly compassionate and empathetic tone. Written over the last ten years with insight from her mother’s career as an educator, lecturer, and coach,is a powerful push that challenges its readers to consider just how much their jobs, familial roles, and social standing have come to define who they are. As Schwartz dealt with a serious personal slump during the most trying days of the COVID-19 pandemic,went from a manuscript to a bonafide guide, helping her pull herself out of the dumps. Now, it’s helping readers everywhere do the same. This isn’t a book about giving up or giving in. It’s a book about creating a mindset shift that allows us to consider what’s led to our successes and failures, how those successes and failures are measured, and how to build a strong and lasting sense of resilience and self-confidence. Schwartz is a funny, honest, and kind author who will feel like family by the time you reach the book’s final pages. It’s a great gift for the most successful friend in your life or the one who seems a little lost. No matter where they are in their journeys, everyone could use a reminder that who we are is not decided by how much money we make or how others choose to see us. You can purchase

2. Pickleball for All by Rachel Simon

Pickleball for All

Unless you stayed inside reading all year (no judgment there), you might have noticed that pickleball became an overnight sensation in 2022. This game that combines elements of tennis and ping pong has a long history, but for one reason or another, 2022 was the year its popularity took off. LikeHow To Stop Caring What Others Think: For Real , Pickleball for All is a product of the pandemic. Desperate for some physical activity after months of lockdown, author Rachel Simon and her then-boyfriend (now husband) took up pickleball. Before long, they were die-hard enthusiasts. Pickleball for All is a fun and informative introduction for people who are just starting their pickleball obsession. It explains the sport’s rich history, quirky terminology, rules, and strategies for impressing on the court. Simon’s sharp and clever writing enriches this book. Interspersed throughout its more informative chapters, she’s added accounts of noteworthy and inspiring pickleball players that will keep your recipient entertained when the rules get a little fuzzy. Whether you’re shopping for a sports fanatic or someone simply looking for an activity that’s a little easier on the knees,Pickleball for All is a beautiful, hardcover option.

3. The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón

The Hurting Kind

Earlier this year, Ada Limón was announced as the newest poet laureate of the United States. As the first Latina poet laureate, Limón’s appointment was met with a large press reaction, with poetry fans from the Latinx community celebrating this breakthrough moment. 2022’sis Limón’s sixth book of published poetry, and unlike some of her previous works, it’s focused on just one theme: connection. Defying narrative arcs, Limón organizes this book’s poems by season. Like our previous two recommendations, many of these poems were written in isolation during the darkest days of the pandemic.received rave reviews, with some calling it a modern masterpiece of poetic talent. It’s a thought-provoking book for the more introspective of your friends and family, particularly those who want books to illuminate ideas they’d never previously considered. As a poet, Limón is celebrated for her observational skills. The delicate threads she pulls between her seemingly small observations are noteworthy and special, making this book of poetry a place your recipient can return to time and time again.

4. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan

The Philosophy of Modern Song

If you’re looking for a book with stories from the road or tidbits about Bob Dylan’s personal life, look elsewhere.is essentially a textbook written with Dylan’s signature wit and seriousness. This informational goldmine from an all-time great explores the mechanics of modern popular music, from Nina Simone to Hank Williams to Elvis Costello. The Philosophy of Modern Song breaks down what makes a song into a hit song, analyzing lyrics and what gives them their power with insight into how Dylan himself constructs a melody. Written with a true mastery of music composition and a clear passion for the tunes he examines, Dylan has essentially composed a love letter to his favorite songs. This book also includes over a hundred and fifty carefully-curated images of the American music scene, creating an immersive and expansive dive into what makes this industry so beloved. This is a one-of-a-kind gift for the music lovers in your life, whether they’re Dylan fans or not. In either case, we can guarantee that they’ll come out of the end with a whole new appreciation for popular music.

5. That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life by Marissa Mullen

That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life

We’re talking cheese. We couldn’t get through this list without one food-related book! C’mon, it’s the new year. Even the lactose-free set can appreciatefor its originality and gorgeous photography. Marissa Mullen is something of an Instagram sensation, known for her beautifully curated cheese and charcuterie boards. Sure, there are plenty of cheese board influencers on social media. But what makes Mullen different is her easy-to-follow methods of creating these grazing displays, which she calls Cheese by Numbers. You might just surprise yourself with what you can put together following this method with a few key ingredients and a half hour to yourself. Between Mullen’s inspired cheese pairings and seasonally-appropriate cheese and charcuterie boards, you’ll find some exceptionally relatable writing. Mullen says creating a cheese board invites her to be present, use her hands, and be intentional — and this business trulychanged her life. With a little help from her recipes, a cheese plate (or three) might just change your gift recipient’s life, too. Come for the gorgeous, mouth-watering pictures of fig spread and blue cheese, and stay for the surprisingly heart-warming message of this bestselling how-to book.

Give the Gift of a Good Book

Between the five books we listed here, we’re sure you’ll find something just right for your giftee. That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life is perfect for the snacker in your life, while The Philosophy of Modern Song is chicken soup for the music enthusiast and lyric-analyzer in your life’s soul. Pickleball for All was made for the person in your life who owns more athletic shorts than pairs of jeans, while The Hurting Kind is waiting to heal an introspective heart. Finally, How To Stop Caring What Others Think: For Real is an excellent purchase for any human being in your life. After all, there’s no better time than the new year to reflect on your self-worth and what makes life worth living. The best resolution you can set forth is a little bit more resilience. We don’t necessarily know what 2023 will bring, but we can bet there will be some bumps and challenges along the way. On that note, you might even want to pick up a copy of this transformational book for yourself . After all this shopping, you deserve a little something, too. Happy wrapping, happy reading, and happy new year!

1

1