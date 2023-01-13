Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.com
Funeral services held for 16-year-old Piute High School student Jacky Nunez
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Funeral services were held for 16-year-old Jacqueline "Jacky” Nunez on Monday in Cedar City. The services come after an emotional week for the Piute County community and the Nunez family. Earlier in the week, a vigil was held at Piute High School following...
Funeral services held for family killed in alleged Enoch murder-suicide
Over 800 people attended funeral services Friday for the Enoch family that was killed in an alleged murder-suicide last week.
ksl.com
A 'see you again' for eternity: Over 800 gather to say goodbye to slain Utah family
LA VERKIN, Washington County — Ribbons of pink spread across the morning sky, illuminating the red rock outcroppings surrounding the small town of La Verkin where Tausha Shaunell Earl Haight, 40, her mother, Gail Gubler Earl, 78, and Haight's five children were laid to rest Friday. Though the day...
eastidahonews.com
17-year-old boyfriend of Utah high school student charged as an adult with killing her
CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
890kdxu.com
Tragedy: 18 Year Anniversary
Where were you 18 years ago today? If you were here in St. George, you were probably sandbagging, packing your valuables, or finding a safe place to view the wreckage. I was 13 years old, living on the banks of the Virgin River in Bloomington when the rain started. It didn't let up for about a week. I was in HEAVEN! I've always loved the rain and I couldn't get enough of it. With each day, the tiny little Virgin River was getting more and more thick. You could NEVER see the actual river though. It was ALWAYS covered by trees, bushes, and brush. But suddenly, the brush was being washed away. It was so exciting and interesting to me. I pulled out my video camera and started to film. The rain continued to pour.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
kubcgold.com
All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah
St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
890kdxu.com
Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival
This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
suunews.net
Multiple inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures expected in this week’s forecast
The winter storm that moved into the Cedar City area on Jan. 15 is expected to have a lasting impact on the local weather for the remainder of the week. According to AccuWeather, beginning on the night of Jan. 16, the daily high temperatures will drop below last week’s average of 40 degrees. The high temperatures for the week’s final days will be at or below freezing.
Comments / 0