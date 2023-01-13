ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

17-year-old boyfriend of Utah high school student charged as an adult with killing her

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
CIRCLEVILLE, UT
Tragedy: 18 Year Anniversary

Where were you 18 years ago today? If you were here in St. George, you were probably sandbagging, packing your valuables, or finding a safe place to view the wreckage. I was 13 years old, living on the banks of the Virgin River in Bloomington when the rain started. It didn't let up for about a week. I was in HEAVEN! I've always loved the rain and I couldn't get enough of it. With each day, the tiny little Virgin River was getting more and more thick. You could NEVER see the actual river though. It was ALWAYS covered by trees, bushes, and brush. But suddenly, the brush was being washed away. It was so exciting and interesting to me. I pulled out my video camera and started to film. The rain continued to pour.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah

St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival

This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
Multiple inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures expected in this week’s forecast

The winter storm that moved into the Cedar City area on Jan. 15 is expected to have a lasting impact on the local weather for the remainder of the week. According to AccuWeather, beginning on the night of Jan. 16, the daily high temperatures will drop below last week’s average of 40 degrees. The high temperatures for the week’s final days will be at or below freezing.
CEDAR CITY, UT

