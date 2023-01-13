ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

abc57.com

Cass County crash lands truck in a pond

CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a single vehicle crash, that landed a pickup truck in a pond. Deputies were called out to Dutch Settlement on M-62 in Wayne Township around 8:06 a.m.Sunday morning for an accident. Authorities believe the driver of a pickup truck 81-year-old Joseph...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor man killed after argument with next-door neighbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor escalated last Tuesday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10. An initial...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Lana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lana!. Lana is about 1-and-a-half-years old....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail

An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash

A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Traditional march held in South Bend for MLK Day

Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases,...
SOUTH BEND, IN

