abc57.com
Cass County crash lands truck in a pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a single vehicle crash, that landed a pickup truck in a pond. Deputies were called out to Dutch Settlement on M-62 in Wayne Township around 8:06 a.m.Sunday morning for an accident. Authorities believe the driver of a pickup truck 81-year-old Joseph...
WNDU
Benton Harbor man killed after argument with next-door neighbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor escalated last Tuesday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10. An initial...
WNDU
First responders job fair headed to Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to change things up this year?. A first responders job fair will take place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Over 35 healthcare and first responder agencies from around Michiana will be looking to fill open positions.
WNDU
Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.
wkzo.com
Motorist sustains only non-life threatening injuries after vehicle rolls several times in Cass County crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County will be okay after being in a crash where she essentially drove off the roadway to miss another vehicle stopped in the road, rolled down a hill, crashed through a fence, and rolled until her vehicle came to rest on it’s side in a field.
Stevensville woman crashes after swerving to avoid stopped car in Howard Twp.
A 25-year-old Stevensville woman was hospitalized after a crash in Howard Township Friday evening...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Lana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lana!. Lana is about 1-and-a-half-years old....
abc57.com
You can get your pet vaccinated by the Berrien County Vax Clinic
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --In the coming weeks, the Berrien County Animal Control is now holding a few pet vaccine clinics. The first one is set at the Bertrand Township Fire Department, on Saturday, January 28. If you aren't able to make that, there will be another one happening at the...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
After 20 years, the first female career firefighter is pursuing a new passion
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — After more than 20 years, Dawn Hinz, the first career female firefighter in Van Buren County, is hanging up her helmet in pursuit of a different passion. She hopes her journey will inspire other young girls to go after their dreams. Hinz has served her...
Careful: Snowmelt Leads to ‘Quicksand Like’ Conditions on Lake Michigan Beach
With a mild winter to start January 2023, if you live in the Great Lakes region, you may be tempted to take a walk along the beach. You may need to be careful you don't come upon a section of beach that is essentially quicksand. Check out the conditions at...
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
95.3 MNC
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
WNDU
Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
22 WSBT
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
WNDU
2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
WNDU
Traditional march held in South Bend for MLK Day
Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases,...
WNDU
