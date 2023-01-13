Read full article on original website
New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder
New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.
Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy
Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
NEW ‘Up’ Carl and Ellie Plush Set Now Available at Disneyland
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this new plush set featuring Carl and Ellie from “Up” is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life!. This Carl & Ellie plush set is absolutely adorable. The set includes a young Carl and Ellie in an orange, heart-shaped box. The box is designed to look like a “box of chocolates” you might give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. The box reads “Carl & Ellie” and has a grape soda cap pinned to the orange “bow”.
NEW The Haunted Mansion and Mickey Mouse Carousel Horse Pullback Toys Roll into Walt Disney World
Two new pullback toys at Walt Disney World celebrate the grim, grinning ghosts of The Haunted Mansion and the spinning ponies of Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pullback Toy – $9.99. This pullback toys feature the hitchhiking ghosts, Phineas, Ezra, and Gus, taking a ride...
4th Edition HippopotoMai-Tai Tiki Mug Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
A 4th edition of the HippopotoMai-Tai tiki mug has been released at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. Trader Josh and Trader Dave of @enchantedtikibar on Instagram shared an image of the new mug, which is orange. Previous editions of the mug have been turquoise, clear, and tan.
Simone Amaduzzi Photography Offers Snapshots of Nature at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The beauty of nature is celebrated at Simone Amaduzzi Photography, located near the Canada Pavilion during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This year marks Amaduzzi’s seventh appearance at the festival, having been a speaker from 2017-2019, and having a dedicated booth since 2020. Amaduzzi is known for...
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
Planters Removed From Around Aladar and DINOSAUR Fountains in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The rolling planters have finally been removed from around Aladar the Iguanodon and the fountains in front of DINOSAUR in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The planters have surrounded the fountains since at least September 2022. The above photo is from October. Now guests get a good view of Aladar when...
Judy Hopps Replaces Thumper in Zodiac Garden of 12 Friends at Shanghai Disneyland
Judy Hopps has replaced Thumper as the rabbit character in the Garden of the Twelve Friends at Shanghai Disneyland. This zodiac garden has mosaics of characters representing each animal in the Chinese zodiac, like Remy for the rat and Maximus for the horse. Shanghai Disneyland Imagineer Leia Mi shared photos...
NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available
Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/14/23 (New Decor Added to Carousel Coffee, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Magenta Frost & Amber Frost, Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Breakfast Empanada & Coffee, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. We’re starting our day here at Carousel Coffee because new decor has been installed. Next were planning on stopping by EPCOT to try some food and drinks from the International Festival of the Arts. Finally we will be visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check on Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant in Toy Story Land. Let’s get started!
Docking Bay 7, Disneyland Paris 30th Food Director Jean-Marie Clement Moving to Tokyo Disney Resort
Jean-Marie Clement, Director of Food Product & Purchasing at Disneyland Paris, has left the French resort to move on to Tokyo Disney Resort, according to reports. After over 2 fantastic years at Disneyland Paris, I have just accepted a new position at Tokyo Disney Resort. Even if it is very...
Acme Archives Brings Even More ‘Star Wars’ Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For a look at a galaxy far, far away during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, head to Acme Archives!. There are multiple booths, located near the Canada Pavilion and Refreshment Port. This marks a relocation for the kiosk, as last year, it could be found near the...
New ‘Garden Goodness’ and ‘Fruity Finds’ Mike, Angel, and Mystery Munchlings at Walt Disney World
The new “Garden Goodness” and “Fruity Finds” Disney Munchlings collections have started to arrive at Walt Disney World. We found a large avocado breakfast bagel Mike Wazowski, a large açaí bowl Angel, and two mystery packs in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. There’s a...
McCullough Art Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts With New Disney Parks Paintings
McCullough Art is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, with a booth featuring their Disney-inspired work located near the Refreshment Outpost. The kiosk has previously offered art featuring classic Disney characters and beloved Walt Disney World attractions, including the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and EPCOT’s own World Showcase. Each piece has been known to contain a number of hidden Mickeys.
PHOTOS: New Second Edition Copper & Grey Piranha Tiki Mug Arrives at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
After all these storms we’ve seen in California, I bet you thought it was finally safe to go back in the water. Well if you’re swimming up to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, watch those waters for piranhas! There’s a new edition of the piranha tiki mug available now at the beloved bar.
BREAKING: Daily Housekeeping Returning to All Deluxe Resort Hotels at Walt Disney World
Since the Walt Disney World Resort hotels started reopening to Guests after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, housekeeping service had to be periodically adjusted due to labor shortage and other issues. As Walt Disney World continues to adapt to meet the needs of Guests, the decision has been...
Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort
The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...
New ‘Avatar’ Na’vi Glow Crystal Spear and Knife, Stacking Trays, and Long-Sleeved Shirt Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
With “Avatar: The Way of Water” now in theaters, a new quartet of items straight from Pandora has landed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This Na’vi spear features mock crystal tips on both ends. It’s decorated to look like the crystal has been secured by being tied...
