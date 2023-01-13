ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder

New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.
WDW News Today

Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy

Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today

NEW ‘Up’ Carl and Ellie Plush Set Now Available at Disneyland

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this new plush set featuring Carl and Ellie from “Up” is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life!. This Carl & Ellie plush set is absolutely adorable. The set includes a young Carl and Ellie in an orange, heart-shaped box. The box is designed to look like a “box of chocolates” you might give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. The box reads “Carl & Ellie” and has a grape soda cap pinned to the orange “bow”.
WDW News Today

4th Edition HippopotoMai-Tai Tiki Mug Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

A 4th edition of the HippopotoMai-Tai tiki mug has been released at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. Trader Josh and Trader Dave of @enchantedtikibar on Instagram shared an image of the new mug, which is orange. Previous editions of the mug have been turquoise, clear, and tan.
WDW News Today

Judy Hopps Replaces Thumper in Zodiac Garden of 12 Friends at Shanghai Disneyland

Judy Hopps has replaced Thumper as the rabbit character in the Garden of the Twelve Friends at Shanghai Disneyland. This zodiac garden has mosaics of characters representing each animal in the Chinese zodiac, like Remy for the rat and Maximus for the horse. Shanghai Disneyland Imagineer Leia Mi shared photos...
WDW News Today

NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available

Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/14/23 (New Decor Added to Carousel Coffee, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Magenta Frost & Amber Frost, Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Breakfast Empanada & Coffee, & More)

Good morning from Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. We’re starting our day here at Carousel Coffee because new decor has been installed. Next were planning on stopping by EPCOT to try some food and drinks from the International Festival of the Arts. Finally we will be visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check on Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant in Toy Story Land. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today

McCullough Art Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts With New Disney Parks Paintings

McCullough Art is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, with a booth featuring their Disney-inspired work located near the Refreshment Outpost. The kiosk has previously offered art featuring classic Disney characters and beloved Walt Disney World attractions, including the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and EPCOT’s own World Showcase. Each piece has been known to contain a number of hidden Mickeys.
WDW News Today

Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort

The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...

