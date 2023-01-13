Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this new plush set featuring Carl and Ellie from “Up” is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life!. This Carl & Ellie plush set is absolutely adorable. The set includes a young Carl and Ellie in an orange, heart-shaped box. The box is designed to look like a “box of chocolates” you might give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. The box reads “Carl & Ellie” and has a grape soda cap pinned to the orange “bow”.

