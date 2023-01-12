Read full article on original website
Coast News
Community celebrates longtime Encinitas resident’s 95th birthday
ENCINITAS — Residents from Encinitas and Solana Beach’s La Colonia de Eden Gardens community recently gathered to celebrate an individual who has laid witness to nearly a century of history on the North County coast. Simona Montes Gonzalez, one of 13 siblings, was born in 1928 in a...
Coast News
Revisiting Pacific Coast Spirits in Oceanside
As the host of Lick the Plate, I occasionally hear about new chefs hired or national accolades earned by an establishment that I’ve already covered that is worth providing an update. Such is the case with Pacific Coast Spirits in Oceanside, whose recent hiring of executive chef Louis Laterza and its award-winning American single malt whiskey was among some of the best in the country.
Coast News
Baba Coffee
Where: Baba Coffee, 2727 State St #100, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. What: Baba Blend Dark Roast black drip-Ethiopia, Mexico, Guatemala, and Sumatra beans. Tasting Notes: Caramel, chocolate, molasses, cherry. Price: Small (10oz) $2.35. What I’m listening to: El...
Coast News
Earle, Veselko win Sambazon junior championships in Encinitas
ENCINITAS — Two international surfers won the Sambazon World Junior Championships on Friday at Cardiff State Beach, wrapping up a weeklong tournament at times battered by winter rain and high surf. Jarvis Earle, of Australia, was named the men’s winner with a heat score of 17 on Jan. 13...
Coast News
Cocktails in North County: Crackheads
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, I started adding a bottle of booze to my grocery order — a little treat to myself, considering I couldn’t go out and get a good cocktail. It was amazing. I’d tap a few buttons on my phone, and someone...
Coast News
Carlsbad art gallery to host global ‘Lift the Sky’ art project
CARLSBAD — A global art project showcasing more than 100 artists worldwide will be featured at the Front Porch Gallery. The “Lift the Sky” project features more than 115 artworks conveying artist messages created in numerous mediums, including paintings, art quilts, fiber art, collage, photography and mixed media, to name a few.
Coast News
Three Vista youth headed to national boxing tournament
VISTA — A trio of local youths has punched their way through the regional boxing circuit to compete at nationals next month thanks to a former Air Force boxer’s dream of giving kids a fighting chance. Under the direction of Vista Boxing Club coach and founder Rudy Moreno,...
Coast News
Del Mar City Council discusses new housing legislation
DEL MAR — After two years of entirely virtual meetings, the Del Mar City Council returned to council chambers at City Hall on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. And they didn’t waste any time getting down to business,...
