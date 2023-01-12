ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh 13-year-old raises over $4,500 with annual Christmas lights display

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- An Oshkosh 13-year-old is ready to begin thinking about his plans for his next Christmas fundraiser, after presenting a check for over $4,500 Monday. Brody Enli says his efforts all began when he was just 7 years old and his parents allowed him to decorate the outside of their house for Christmas. From there, he learned how to synchronize the lights to music and kept growing until he was able to turn it into a charity as well.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

'He wanted us to be connected:' Lawrence students volunteer to celebrate MLK Day

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Students at Lawrence University volunteered in the Fox Cities community Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The university did not hold classes and provided volunteer opportunities on and off campus all day long. Students started their day painting rocks with uplifting pictures and messages.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Equal Rights Commission looks to rectify housing inequality

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is moving ahead with a plan to address inequality in housing. “When you're barely trying to get on your feet, it's very hard to take $20 out of your kids lunch to go fill out this application," Green Bay resident Bianca Guzman said. "When you don't have a house, you're filling out two to three applications a week, whatever you can afford.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Lake Winnebago ice conditions start to dwindle along Oshkosh shoreline

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, conditions on some area lakes are causing some concern. From the safety of the ground near the Merritt Avenue Landing in Oshkosh, Gary Monday checks out the Lake Winnebago conditions. "It doesn't look good, especially along the shoreline. They get...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Vandals hit several areas of Oshkosh park, swimming pool with graffiti

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Vandals have tagged several areas of Red Arrow Park with graffiti. Oshkosh police say graffiti was found in areas including the skate park and Pollock Community Water Park. Investigators say they have information that several juveniles caused the damage. They are still working to identify the people involved.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley wastewater pipe project nearly ready for bids

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A project to replace a corroded section of wastewater pipe is almost ready for bids. The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District plans to install a liner along 5.5 miles of concrete pipe. The pipe, called an interceptor, carries wastewater to the treatment plant along the Fox River.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Pytleski siblings leading Green Bay Southwest

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This season, Connor and Addison Pytleski are just doing what Pyleskis do at Green Bay Southwest -- score points. Connor leads the Trojans' boys basketball team in scoring, while Addison leads the girls team, and they are just following in the footsteps of their older brother, Will, who is Southwest's boys all-time leading scorer with 1,562 career points.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man arrested after refusing to come out of home in Omro

OMRO (WLUK) -- Omro police have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a basement Sunday. Officers were called to the 500 block of McKinley Ave. for a 911 hang-up call. The situation developed into an active disturbance. The suspect barricaded himself in the home's basement and refused to...
OMRO, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay men's basketball drops ninth straight game

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's basketball team lost its ninth straight game Saturday night, falling to Northern Kentucky 74-53. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix with 14 points. Clarence Cummings III added 12. The Norse were led by Marques Warrick with 21 points. The Phoenix are now 2-17...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices rising

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $3.05/g, up 4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g. Wisconsin- $3.14/g, up 6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g. Michigan- $3.27/g, down 3.1...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Undefeated Xavier thinking big

APPLETON (WLUK) -- For a program that has had great success recently, being undefeated in January may not be a surprise. The Xavier boys basketball team is a perennial state tournament contender, and one of its keys this season has been experience, something this team acquired through adversity. "I feel...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy