A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
VIDEO: Skier digs buried son out of deep tree well
A video shared to YouTube by ABC News shows the horrifying moment a skier got trapped in a tree well and had to be saved by his father. Tree wells are deep holes in the snow that form around the base and trunk of evergreen trees. The wells can be unstable, and tend to be hidden from view.
sciencealert.com
Satellite Images Reveal Beavers Are Transforming The Arctic "Like Wildfire"
Beavers are taking over the Alaskan tundra, completely transforming its waterways, and accelerating climate change in the Arctic. The changes are so sudden and drastic that they're clearly visible from space. As the Arctic tundra warms, woody plants are growing along its rivers and streams, creating perfect habitats for beavers.
Solar eclipse will bring ‘ring of fire’ to Oregon skies this year
Another solar eclipse is coming to the U.S., and once again it will cross over Oregon. But unlike the total solar eclipse of 2017, this year’s annular solar eclipse won’t completely block out the sun, leaving what’s known as a “ring of fire” in the sky on the morning of Oct. 14.
Madonna announces ‘The Celebration Tour’, coming to TD Garden
BOSTON — The Grammy Award-winning American singer-songwriter and actress Madonna announced her “The Celebration Tour” which celebrates her entire career. The tour which will span across the U.S and Europe, includes a stop at TD Garden in Boston on August 30. According to a press release, the...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Dakota
North Dakota may not be known as a major hub for entertainment, but it has produced a number of talented and successful individuals in the industry, including actors and actresses.
maloriesadventures.com
The Stanley Hotel: The Haunted Hotel That Inspired Stephen King
If you’re here on this blog reading this article, chances are that you are a fan of both traveling and weird/creepy stuff. So if you are looking to combine these two passions of yours, I have a great suggestion for your next trip: a night at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado!
This 3-Week Expedition to the Arctic Circle Lets You See Polar Landscapes and Wildlife in Luxury
The North is certainly living up to its name. The luxury travel company, founded by Jon Olafur Magnusson and his wife Johanna Eyjolfsdottir, unveiled a new expedition this week designed to help you see the Arctic Circle like never before. The three-week Arctic Horizon adventure will take a total of 50 explorers to the uppermost reaches of the globe. “As a lifelong explorer of the Arctic, my vision is to make the last frontier accessible to a select few who share my passion and respect for these rarely experienced, untouched regions,” Magnussen said in a statement. Guests will travel aboard a customized Boeing...
