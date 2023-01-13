ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Skier digs buried son out of deep tree well

A video shared to YouTube by ABC News shows the horrifying moment a skier got trapped in a tree well and had to be saved by his father. Tree wells are deep holes in the snow that form around the base and trunk of evergreen trees. The wells can be unstable, and tend to be hidden from view.
Satellite Images Reveal Beavers Are Transforming The Arctic "Like Wildfire"

Beavers are taking over the Alaskan tundra, completely transforming its waterways, and accelerating climate change in the Arctic. The changes are so sudden and drastic that they're clearly visible from space. As the Arctic tundra warms, woody plants are growing along its rivers and streams, creating perfect habitats for beavers.
The Stanley Hotel: The Haunted Hotel That Inspired Stephen King

If you’re here on this blog reading this article, chances are that you are a fan of both traveling and weird/creepy stuff. So if you are looking to combine these two passions of yours, I have a great suggestion for your next trip: a night at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado!
This 3-Week Expedition to the Arctic Circle Lets You See Polar Landscapes and Wildlife in Luxury

The North is certainly living up to its name. The luxury travel company, founded by Jon Olafur Magnusson and his wife Johanna Eyjolfsdottir, unveiled a new expedition this week designed to help you see the Arctic Circle like never before. The three-week Arctic Horizon adventure will take a total of 50 explorers to the uppermost reaches of the globe. “As a lifelong explorer of the Arctic, my vision is to make the last frontier accessible to a select few who share my passion and respect for these rarely experienced, untouched regions,” Magnussen said in a statement. Guests will travel aboard a customized Boeing...
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

