Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
Why Kansas City Might Lose Out on Millions of DollarsEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Avian flu continuing to cause high egg prices, local farmer explains
KEARNEY, Mo. — The price of a dozen eggs is still causing sticker shock for shoppers in Kansas City and across the country. The dramatic increase in prices comes amid an outbreak of the avian flu. Tom Ruggieri and his wife Rebecca Graff have been farming since 2003. At...
KMBC.com
Apartment resident pleads for help moving after water problems
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford says it is time to move after 17 years at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. He no longer trusts the water pipes in his apartment. The kitchen sink shakes when the water is turned on. His shower floor is warped due...
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week. Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well. The couple, who already had four children, are...
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KCTV 5
Diabetes drug, gaining popularity for weight loss, in short supply
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A social media trend is being blamed for a shortage in diabetes medications. The injectable medication improves blood sugar levels and can improve heart function in type-2 diabetics with heart disease, but it also suppresses the appetite. We first reported on these medications a few...
Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean
Jonnie Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep Troost Lake Park litter-free
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
98online.com
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
(Fox4KC) KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something in the air near E. 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. A marijuana grow facility moved in last year, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there’s been one big problem. “You smell it. It’s got...
erienewsnow.com
Teacher applications skyrocket 456 percent due to 4-day school week vote: superintendent
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- The Independence School District became the largest in the state to move to a 4-day school week. A 6-1 vote on Dec. 13 approved superintendent Dr. Dale Herl’s plan to make the Independence School District a more attractive place to work for teachers, support staff and bus drivers.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
KCTV 5
KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
Potential next steps for short-term rentals in Kansas City, Missouri
Cities like Chicago have adopted rules requiring short-term rental hosts to list their city license numbers online. Those who do not comply could be fined or removed from short-term rental sites.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Amdocs cuts hundreds of jobs; Senate leaders back state worker pay hike
Consumer prices continued to cool in December, with the consumer price index measuring 6.5% higher than it did a year earlier. Annual inflation has now declined for six straight months, generating some optimism that efforts to quell rising prices are working. Prices fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020. In the St. Louis area, Amdocs is joining a wave of big technology companies in cutting jobs. The software business announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% to 3%, meaning a layoff of up to 900 workers globally. Plus, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a $60 million grant that would have helped fund construction of a park over a stretch of interstate in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Get the scoop on all the day's business news below.
KMBC.com
Back to big coats today
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds and cooler today with a northerly breeze. High 48. Widespread rain is likely to develop overnight and impact much of Wednesday morning. The exception to this is a light mixture of freezing rain and snowflakes across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri along and north of 36 HWY. Ice and snow amounts are expected to remain light, but a few slick spots may develop. Temperatures will climb above freezing areawide Wednesday afternoon with the introduction of drier air, which may bring the rain to a temporary end for many spots through Wednesday evening. High 43. Light, fleeting pockets of freezing drizzle, snowflakes and raindrops may redevelop overnight into early Thursday morning across much of the Kansas City region, however significant impacts to the roads are not expected. Cold and blustery Thursday afternoon. High 38. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 41. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 39. Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 40.
KMBC.com
Rain and snow by mid-week now likely
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
KMBC.com
KCKPD and Churches United for Justice team up violence prevention initiative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A faith-based group announced plans to prevent violent crime in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday. Churches United for Justice is teaming with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department on an initiative called Group Violence Intervention or GVI. The announcement was made during a Martin Luther...
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
Missing KCMO woman last seen leaving hospital on Jan. 11 located
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a woman who was last seen leaving the hospital on Jan. 11.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
Shortcuts to make chicken pot pie
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —If you’re looking for a quick and tasty weeknight meal, this classic chicken dish can’t be beat. Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 morning crew to explain how to make chicken pot pie. Ingredients: Directions:
