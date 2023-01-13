ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Diabetes drug, gaining popularity for weight loss, in short supply

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A social media trend is being blamed for a shortage in diabetes medications. The injectable medication improves blood sugar levels and can improve heart function in type-2 diabetics with heart disease, but it also suppresses the appetite. We first reported on these medications a few...
98online.com

KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation

(Fox4KC) KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something in the air near E. 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. A marijuana grow facility moved in last year, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there’s been one big problem. “You smell it. It’s got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Amdocs cuts hundreds of jobs; Senate leaders back state worker pay hike

Consumer prices continued to cool in December, with the consumer price index measuring 6.5% higher than it did a year earlier. Annual inflation has now declined for six straight months, generating some optimism that efforts to quell rising prices are working. Prices fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020. In the St. Louis area, Amdocs is joining a wave of big technology companies in cutting jobs. The software business announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% to 3%, meaning a layoff of up to 900 workers globally. Plus, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a $60 million grant that would have helped fund construction of a park over a stretch of interstate in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Get the scoop on all the day's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Back to big coats today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds and cooler today with a northerly breeze. High 48. Widespread rain is likely to develop overnight and impact much of Wednesday morning. The exception to this is a light mixture of freezing rain and snowflakes across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri along and north of 36 HWY. Ice and snow amounts are expected to remain light, but a few slick spots may develop. Temperatures will climb above freezing areawide Wednesday afternoon with the introduction of drier air, which may bring the rain to a temporary end for many spots through Wednesday evening. High 43. Light, fleeting pockets of freezing drizzle, snowflakes and raindrops may redevelop overnight into early Thursday morning across much of the Kansas City region, however significant impacts to the roads are not expected. Cold and blustery Thursday afternoon. High 38. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 41. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 39. Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 40.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain and snow by mid-week now likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy