KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds and cooler today with a northerly breeze. High 48. Widespread rain is likely to develop overnight and impact much of Wednesday morning. The exception to this is a light mixture of freezing rain and snowflakes across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri along and north of 36 HWY. Ice and snow amounts are expected to remain light, but a few slick spots may develop. Temperatures will climb above freezing areawide Wednesday afternoon with the introduction of drier air, which may bring the rain to a temporary end for many spots through Wednesday evening. High 43. Light, fleeting pockets of freezing drizzle, snowflakes and raindrops may redevelop overnight into early Thursday morning across much of the Kansas City region, however significant impacts to the roads are not expected. Cold and blustery Thursday afternoon. High 38. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 41. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 39. Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 40.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO