The 5th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday, Jan. 16. There will be two different events starting with the FREE families and children event in the morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the ticketed program in the evening. The morning program will include “storytelling, dance, song, art activity, self defense and healthy snack making” and FREE COVID boosters and flu vaccines will be available.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO