County Point-in-Time homeless count scheduled for Jan. 24
In collaboration with community and human service providers, the Snohomish County Department of Human Services is conducting the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The annual count is an important tool in the community’s efforts to assess the number of homeless individuals and families in Snohomish County, as well as to determine ways of ending homelessness.
Get help with your ‘brick wall’ research problems Jan. 21 in Lynnwood
Caroll Budny is available to help with “brick wall” research problems this Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment....
Nancy Lynne Hardy Phillips: Edmonds native loved for her kindness and selfless spirit
In remembrance of Nancy Lynne Hardy Phillips July 31, 1957 – December 31, 2022. On December 31, our beautiful mother, sister, grandma, and aunt, Nancy Lynne Phillips passed away after a brief illness at Mount Timpanogos Regional Medical Center, Orem Utah. She is survived by her sons, Tyler (Jeniffer), Nathan, and Kalin; her granddaughter, Jakota; two brothers, six sisters, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Zan Phillips in 2021; parents, Charles and Doris Hardy; nephews, Jeffrey Clarke and Jason Schattenkirk.
Reminder: 5th annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. set for Jan. 16 in Edmonds
Leilani Miller, executive director of Millennia Ministries, will be the featured storyteller for the When Love Changes Things fifth annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
Playtime: MLK Jr. Day tribute, Lunar New Year and Parents Night Out
The 5th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday, Jan. 16. There will be two different events starting with the FREE families and children event in the morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the ticketed program in the evening. The morning program will include “storytelling, dance, song, art activity, self defense and healthy snack making” and FREE COVID boosters and flu vaccines will be available.
