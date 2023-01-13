ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Freedom
4d ago

It’s not Republican hate, it’s trying to keep sports for our girls, and not allowing a boy to come in and dominate. Biological males should not compete against biological females. If they need a trans team, then I suggest they use coed team is where it doesn’t matter. But on a biological girls team there should not be any biological boys. This is nothing to do with how you identify, but you need to keep girls sports fair

Joseph Prater
3d ago

good need to stop the lies and disrespecting women rights a man is a man and a woman is a woman you can lie all you want but that does not change the truth

kwos.com

Missouri veterans to gather at the Capitol

If you’re a veteran who hasn’t looked into your benefits for years, you might be surprised. Troy Williams is a past state commander of the VFW and a veterans’ service officer …. Williams says you may be entitled to a higher disability check or could receive benefits...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) has been appointed as vice chair of the Missouri House Higher Education Committee. Representative Reisch, who’s in her fourth and final House term due to term limits, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the appointment is huge, adding that Mizzou officials know she’ll go to bat for them on funding issues in Jefferson City. Representative Reisch also tells listeners that she will be a no vote on sports wagering:
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV

