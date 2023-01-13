Read full article on original website
Search is on for suspect in Upstate weekend shooting
Spartanburg County deputies are hunting a shooting suspect. The victim, now reported in critical but stable condition, was shot around 6:15 Sunday night.
Coroner releases new information after deadly Spartanburg County shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office released new information in the shooting death of a man over the weekend. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said an autopsy showed Christopher Humphries, 54, was shot in the lower abdomen and called his death a homicide. The shooting happened Sunday on Richland Street. The coroner said...
Upstate solicitor’s office spokesperson found dead inside home, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 7th Circuit Solicitors Office public information officer and administrator Murray Glenn passed away Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, officials were called to Glenn’s home on Jan. 13 after his coworkers were unable to reach him by phone....
Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
Investigation underway after fatal shooting over the weekend
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently on the scene investigating a shooting.
South Carolina man sentenced to 20 years for months-long crime spree
A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for a series of drug and property crime offenses.
Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to represent victims of gun violence
A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to …. A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Tuesday Forecast: Jan. 17. Racial Equity and Economic Mobility...
Anderson community comes together to stand against gun violence
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Upstate Circle of Friends and volunteers clean community garden for MLK Day. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
Upstate man gets 20 year sentence for crime spree
An Upstate man is set to spend the next two decades behind bars after a 10 month crime spree. The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says 37 year old, Duston Shane Daniel of Gaffney pleaded guilty last week to over 40 charges stemming
Solicitor’s office administrator passes away in Spartanburg Co.
The public information officer and administrator for the Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office passed away Friday in Spartanburg County
Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire
An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
Travelers Rest PD: Driver identified following hit-and-run at Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department says the driver involved in a hit-and-run has turned himself in. According police, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart on Benton Road. Police say a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian at around 11:35 a.m.
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious...
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
