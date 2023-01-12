Ensuring the long-term financial stability of a loved one with special needs can be an exceptionally confusing process. Public programs like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will provide for them and pay for their services for the rest of their life. But their eligibility for these programs depends on them staying under strict $2,000 resource limits. Several laws have been passed allowing families in the know to set aside millions of dollars for people with special needs without affecting their eligibility for low-income programs. The two most commonly used plans today are special needs trusts and ABLE accounts. You can work with a financial advisor to make sure your finances are in order and you create a financial plan for your child.

3 HOURS AGO