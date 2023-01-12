Read full article on original website
Special Needs Trusts Vs. ABLE Accounts
Ensuring the long-term financial stability of a loved one with special needs can be an exceptionally confusing process. Public programs like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will provide for them and pay for their services for the rest of their life. But their eligibility for these programs depends on them staying under strict $2,000 resource limits. Several laws have been passed allowing families in the know to set aside millions of dollars for people with special needs without affecting their eligibility for low-income programs. The two most commonly used plans today are special needs trusts and ABLE accounts. You can work with a financial advisor to make sure your finances are in order and you create a financial plan for your child.
What is a Mortgage Recast?
Originally Posted On: https://springshomes.com/blog/lower-your-mortgage-payment-without-refinancing/. Mortgage recasting is when a borrower pays a lump sum of money toward their existing mortgage balance. This results in lower monthly mortgage payments. Recasting a home loan ultimately allows borrowers to lower monthly payments and save money over the long term on interest payments over...
How to Dissolve a Trust in 3 Steps
If you want to end a trust, the process depends on the nature of the entity. A revocable trust can be ended relatively easily, in just three steps. The trust’s founder and owner can typically dissolve a revocable trust at will. In most cases, this involves nothing more complicated than filling out some paperwork and distributing the trust’s assets. An irrevocable trust is far more complicated, though, so it’s important to plan ahead. A financial advisor can help you make sure your trust is set up correctly and that you’ve protected your assets.
