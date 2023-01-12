Read full article on original website
Related
“I have info on everyone”: Trump’s rant about Mar-a-Lago visitors sounds like a blackmail threat
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump lashed out for the second day in a row about the classified documents that were found inside President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. The latest revelation arrived over the weekend that five additional pages were discovered by Biden's personal lawyer...
Court proceedings reveal MBS paid Trump “millions in the past two years”: Human rights group
Donald Trump, President of the United States of America (USA), and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdelasis al-Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, stand side by side in the group picture at the start of the G20 summit, June 2019. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images) A human rights organization...
WFMJ.com
Warren, Youngstown Mayors in DC for meetings, White House visit
Warren Mayor, Doug Franklin and Youngstown Mayor Jamael "Tito" Brown are joining bipartisan mayors from across the country in Washington, D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting. The sessions begin on Tuesday and culminate on Friday as President Biden is scheduled to address a bipartisan group of mayors...
