Warren, Youngstown Mayors in DC for meetings, White House visit

Warren Mayor, Doug Franklin and Youngstown Mayor Jamael "Tito" Brown are joining bipartisan mayors from across the country in Washington, D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting. The sessions begin on Tuesday and culminate on Friday as President Biden is scheduled to address a bipartisan group of mayors...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

