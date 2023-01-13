WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemingly paved the way for other states when he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law last year. The law requires public schools in the state of Florida to notify parents when there is a change in health services offered to a child and bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade. Florida’s Senate president is considering expanding the law to include middle school students — potentially sixth grade.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO